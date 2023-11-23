
All form of cricket News
thumb

Former West Indies player Marlon Samuels hit with long-term ban for breach

Former West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years after he was found guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's (ECB) anti-corruption c

thumb

Alastair Cook announces retirement from all format of cricket

Former England captain Alastair Cook announced his retirement from professional cricket on Friday. The 38-year-old played for Essex for 5 years after retiring from Test cricket in

thumb

Alastair Cook set to retire from all forms of cricket

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook will reportedly retire from all forms of cricket after the current 2023 season. Cook, England's leading run-getter in Test cricket, will re

