Al Jazeera News
Al Jazeera corruption suspects 'relieved'

The ICC's clearance of its investigation into Al Jazeera's documentary programme ‘Cricket’s Match Fixers’ has relieved its suspects."The past had been very distressing. The humilia

'No evidence of fixing found' - ICC on Al Jazeera documentary

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has come to a conclusion that there was no evidence of fixing in two Test matches in India in 2016 and 2017.In a 2018 documentary on Al Jaze

ICC seeks evidence for match-fixing

International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked television channel Al Jazeera to give them every evidence regarding match-fixing allegations which Al Jazeera viewed in a documentary.

Spot-fixing allegations made against England, Australia

Spot-fixing allegations have been made against Australia and England in two Test matches in India in 2016 and 2017 after Al Jazeera reported pitch-fixing allegations against Galle

