Afghanistan vs Ireland 2021 News
thumb

Miraz jumps to No.4 in ODI bowling rankings

Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz has achieved sharp gains following his performances in the home ODI series against West Indies.[caption id="attachment_158067" align="alig

thumb

Rashid sees himself as an all-rounder

Afghanistan leg-spinning all-rounder Rashid Khan believes he has got all-round skills.Rashid displayed an all-round show of quickfire 48 and four-for with the ball in Tuesday's thi

thumb

All-round Rashid seals Afghanistan 3-0 sweep

Rashid Khan has starred with bat and ball as Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 36 runs in the final ODI to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Abu Dhabi.[caption id="attachment_158182" align

thumb

Shah ton seals series for Afghanistan

Afghanistan have taken the three-match series 2-0 with a game to following a seven-wicket victory over Ireland in the second ODI in Abu Dhabi.[caption id="attachment_158016" align=

thumb

Record-breaker Gurbaz, Rashid fire in Afghanistan's win

Century from debutant Rahmanullah Gurbaz and all-round show by Rashid Khan have given Afghanistan a 16-run victory over Ireland in the first ODI in Abu Dhabi.[caption id="attachmen

