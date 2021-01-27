Afghanistan vs Ireland 2021 News
Miraz jumps to No.4 in ODI bowling rankings
Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz has achieved sharp gains following his performances in the home ODI series against West Indies.[caption id="attachment_158067" align="alig
Rashid sees himself as an all-rounder
Afghanistan leg-spinning all-rounder Rashid Khan believes he has got all-round skills.Rashid displayed an all-round show of quickfire 48 and four-for with the ball in Tuesday's thi
All-round Rashid seals Afghanistan 3-0 sweep
Rashid Khan has starred with bat and ball as Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 36 runs in the final ODI to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Abu Dhabi.[caption id="attachment_158182" align
Shah ton seals series for Afghanistan
Afghanistan have taken the three-match series 2-0 with a game to following a seven-wicket victory over Ireland in the second ODI in Abu Dhabi.[caption id="attachment_158016" align=
Record-breaker Gurbaz, Rashid fire in Afghanistan's win
Century from debutant Rahmanullah Gurbaz and all-round show by Rashid Khan have given Afghanistan a 16-run victory over Ireland in the first ODI in Abu Dhabi.[caption id="attachmen