World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli reacts to Glenn Maxwell's whirlwind 201* against Afghanistan
Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell sent the cricket fraternity into a frenzy when he scored an immaculate double century against Afghanistan cricket team in the group stage fixt
England register unwanted record after dismal defeat against Afghanistan
England national cricket team led by Jos Buttler were completely outplayed by the Afghanistan cricket team in the group stage fixture of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at Arun Jaitley
Rashid enters 400 Wickets club
Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan on Sunday became the fourth cricketer to take 400 wickets in the shortest format of the game.Rashid achieved the feat against New Zealand in th
New Zealand seal their spot in Semi and India's exit
New Zealand has reached the Semifinal of ICC World Twenty/20 2021. There qualification has also ensured the exit of hosts Team India from the Seventh edition of the ICC event.New Z
Australia postpone Test series against Afghanistan
The Afghanistan Cricket Team were scheduled to play a Test match in Australia in November after the World Cup mission. However, Cricket Australia (CA) has postponed the match as p
Ashwin hope Mujeeb gets fit for AFG vs NZ Game
Right-arm off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up about chances of India’s qualification in the Semifinals of Twenty/20 World Cup 2021. Ashwin hope Mujeeb gets fit ahead AFG
India seal their first Win to stay alive in WC
Men in blues have sealed their First victory in this edition of ICCTwenty/20 World Cup.India keep their Semifinal hopes alive as they beat Afghanistan comprehensively.India seal th
Afghanistan replace retired Asghar with an all-rounder
Former Afghanistan captain and a member of the squad in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, Asghar Afghan made a sudden announcement of his retirement in the middle of the tournament an
It can get further worse for India: Shoaib Akhtar
Team India's remainder schedule contains Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia. World’s Fastest Bowler Shoaib has warned Virat Kohli’s troops regarding the games. Pindi Express said, i
Unbearable Pakistan defeat made Asghar retire
Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan will no longer be seen in International Cricket. The Star batsman said that he made this decision because of the loss to Pakistan.Unbearab
Bowler's ensure comprehensive win for Afghanistan
ICC World Twenty/20 witnessed a one side affair as dark horse Afghanistan defeated associate team Namibia by a massive 62 runs in their Super Twelve clash.Bowler's ensure comprehen
Rashid Apologises after Pakistan defeat
Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has apologized to fans for the team's loss to Pakistan. He also hopes that Afghanistan will bounce back in the world cup.Rashid Apologises after Pak