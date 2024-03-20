Afghanistan Cricket Board News
Afghanistan Cricket Board disappointed with Cricket Australia's decision
Cricket Australia has postponed yet another bilateral series against Afghanistan citing human rights violations against women and girls and their non-participation in cricket in Af
Farooqi, Naveen, Mujeeb to receive restricted NOCs as ACB softens sanctions
On Monday, January 8th, theAfghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officially declared that sanctions againstthree players—Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman had beenmod
Afghanistan to tour UAE later this month
On Thursday, the AfghanistanCricket Board (ACB) announced that the squad would travel to the United ArabEmirates (UAE) later this month to compete in a series of three Twenty20Inte
Salman Butt Receives Job Offer From Afghanistan Cricket Board, Reports
Embattled former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has reportedly received a job offer from the Afghanistan Cricket Board after he was removed from the Pakistan Cricket Board's selectio
Afghanistan tour to India for three match T20I Series in January 2024
On Tuesday, November 21, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officially announced the schedule for the 2024 Afghanistan-India tour, which will take place in January.Afghanistan is
Indian support staff's concern over touring Pakistan
The next edition of the Asia Cupis being scheduled to take place in Pakistan and India's cricket team refusingto travel there, concerns are also likely to be mounted on a few India
No Rashid Khan in Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh Test
The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced the Afghanistan squad for the one-off Test againstBangladesh. Star cricketer Rashid Khan, who missed the first two matches of there
SLC's sporting gesture: allows Afghanistan team to take inaugural trophy home
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has showna good gesture by allowing the ‘special trophy’ to be taken away to Kabul. The three-match inaugural bilateralODI series between the Sri Lankan tea
Afghanistan Cricket Board signs five-year mutual agreement with the Emirates Cricket Board
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have entered into a five-year mutual cooperation agreement which will see the ACB use the UAE's world-class
No Mujeeb in Afghanistan squad for Ireland T20Is
The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series againstIreland. However, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, one of the main weapons of the bowlingatt
Afghanistan name Jonathan Trott as new head coach
The Afghanistan cricket team havegot a new coach. Former England batsman Jonathan Trott has been appointed asAfghanistan's head coach by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Frid
Afghanistan appoint Umar Gul as bowling coach
Former Pakistan fast bowler UmarGul has been appointed full-time bowling coach by the Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB). Gul will start this new chapter with the upcoming tour of Zimb