AFG vs PAK News
Pakistan changes in playing XI for third ODI against Afghanistan
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) team management is expected to announce at least three changes in the playing XI for the third and final match of the one-day international (ODI) s
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Pakistan will lock horns with Afghanistan in the third match of the ODI series. Afghanistan were so close in the previous match to get their first-ever ODI win against Pakistan, bu
Late heroics from Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah help Pakistan win a thriller against Afghanistan
Pakistan won against Afghanistan by only 1 wicket in a thriller on Thursday (24th August). The late herioc from Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah saw them win the match by a narrow margi
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Afghanistan and Pakistan will face off in the second game of the three-game ODI series. The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota will host this competition on Thur
Pakistan’s probable playing XI for second ODI against Afghanistan
Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in the second ODI of the series in Hambantota on Thursday. The Pakistan squad is expected to keep their current line-up for the upcoming game and
Mujeeb Ur Rahman becomes the first spinner to get Babar Azam on a duck
Pakistan captain Babar Azam registered his 16th duck in international cricket in the opener of the ODI series against Afghanistan at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in
Pakistan probable 12 Players for the 1st ODI Against Afghanistan
After intensive consultation, the management of the national team has selected the twelve players for the first ODI against Afghanistan, which is scheduled to take place in Hambant
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI Match Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Afghanistan and Pakistan will face off in the first game of the three-game ODI series. The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota will host this match on Tuesday 22n
Rashid Khan expected to be available for Pakistan series
Afghan all-rounder Rashid Khan will return in time for a three-game ODI series against Pakistan. The first ODI is scheduled for August 22 at the neutral venue of Mahinda Rajapaksa
Schedule confirm for Pakistan - Afghanistan ODI Series
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced the schedule of a three-match ODI series against Pakistan to be played in Sri Lanka.Pakistan take on Afghanistan in a three-game O
Afghanistan-Pakistan to play ODI Series in Sri Lanka
Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to encounter each other in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka, just before the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023. The matches will take place acr
Afghanistan, Pakistan ODI series set to play in Hambantota
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) decided to host Pakistan for a series of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The Games will be held in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.The Afghanistan Cr