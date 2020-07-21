
ACA News
thumb

Schedule for Two T20s and one ODI World Cup finalized

The World Cup is said to be the biggest showcase event in cricket.The World Cup madness is organized in both ODI and T20 formats. The T20 World Cup was scheduled to be held in Aust

thumb

6 changes to be made in Big Bash with free hit for each wide ball

The rule of free hit has been in cricket for more than a decade. This rule has started from October 2007. Initially, batsmen get free hits only in overstepping no balls. Later, sin

thumb

ACA launches 250k dollars assistance fund

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is affecting many of our past player members. Mostly it is affecting as well as those current players who rely on additional income for a sus

thumb

Shane Watson appointed as President of Australian Cricketers' Association

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has been appointed as the President of the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA). He was nominated in ACA's Annual General Meeting (AG

thumb

ACA concerns over the use of stump microphones

The Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) has expressed concerns over the use of 'stump microphones'.The ACA said it’s not against the use of stump mics but wants clarity over th

thumb

Australian players won the pay war, says Border

According to the former Australia captain, Allan Border, Australian cricket's pay war was won by the cricketers. But he feels that cricket in the grassroots of Australia are not go

thumb

Ice melted in Australia

Saleque SufiThe long standing dispute over payment of cricketers between Cricket Australia (CA) and Australian Cricketers represented by Australian Cricket Association (ACA ) has b

thumb

"Tour of Bangladesh to proceed as planned", says Cricket Australia chief

Australia's bruising and protracted cricket pay dispute was finally resolved on Thursday with players and management agreeing on a new "in-principle" deal. The agreement has ensure

thumb

BCB ready to welcome Australian cricket team, says BCB CEO

The much talked about pay dispute between Cricket Australia(CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association(ACA) is finally heading towards a conclusion. Which means Australia's sch

thumb

CA pay dispute nears end

Cricket Australia (CA) is on the verge of an agreement with the players’ union to end the long impasse over a new pay deal and avoid the need for arbitration. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ 

thumb

Clarke firmly urges Aussie cricketers to go for arbitration

Australia’s former Test skipper Michael Clarke emphasized on going for an arbitration proposed by Cricket Australia if not conflicting parties could reach on a new Memorandum of Un

thumb

Smith playing key role to nail down Aussie pay dispute

Australian captain Steve Smith has been reportedly playing a key role behind the curtains to bring conflicting parties under a unanimous roof to settle the ongoing pay dispute betw

