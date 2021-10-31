
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 News
thumb

Team Abu Dhabi make historic appointment with Sarah Taylor

Former England wicket-keeperbatter Sarah Taylor has been named Team Abu Dhabi assistant coach for theupcoming Abu Dhabi T10 competition in an historic moment for cricket.The appoin

thumb

Wiese names Shakib and Russell as two best T20 all-rounders in modern cricket

Namibia all-rounder David Wiesehas named two best all-rounders according to him in T20 cricket recently. Heexpressed his opinion during a virtual media conference on Thursday.Wiese

thumb

Abu Dhabi T10 confirms Sky247.net news portal as Presenting Partner

Sky247, a fast-growing sports news portal hascome on board with the Abu Dhabi T10 league as the presenting partner for the fifthseason of the tournament. The partnership will certa

thumb

T10 is the most enjoyable format to date: Roy

England’s destructive openingbatsman Jason Roy thinks that the T10 format is the most enjoyable format incricket and it’s not enjoyable not only for the players but also for thespe

thumb

Abu Dhabi T10 League: Bangla Tigers sign Mohammad Saifuddin

The fifth edition of the AbuDhabi T10 League will be held on next November. Earlier, the players' draft ofthe tournament has been held on Thursday (October 7). Bangladeshi crickete

thumb

Three Bangladeshis under scanner: Gazi lashes out

Discarded Bangladesh spinner Sohag Gazi has brushed aside the allegations of corruption in the recent Abu Dhabi T10 League.According to a report published in Bangladeshi national d

thumb

Video: Sri Lankan unorthodox spinner gets injured with abnormal bowling action

Sri Lankan unorthodox spinner Kevin Kotthigoda got injured while bowling with his abnormal bowling action in the ongoing T10 Super League.This year's edition of the T10 Super Leagu

thumb

Watch: Shinwari makes a terrific effort to save a six in Abu Dhabi T10 league

The ongoing season of the Abu Dhabi T10 league has seen a plethora of entertaining stuff on the field. The players have been doing their best to help the teams win games. The fans

thumb

O'Brien showers praise on Afif 'the next Gayle or Pollard'

Former Ireland player and current cricket commentator Niall O'Brien believes Afif Hossain could be the next big-hitting star.Afif will play for Bangladeshi based team Bangla Tigers

thumb

Nasir to lead Pune Devils in T10 League 2021

Nasir Hossain has been named as the captain of Pune Devils in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. [Read in Bangla: টি১০এ পুনে ডেভিলসের অধিনায়ক নাসির]The Pune Devils squad is coached by Sout

thumb

Muktar Ali clears confusion, set to play in T10 League

All-rounder Muktar Ali is the third Bangladeshi member in Maratha Arabians squad for upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League in January-February 2021.The players' draft took place on Wednesd

thumb

T10 League 2021: Full squads

Eight teams will compete in the fourth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 League from January 28 to February 6.The teams are divided into two groups: Group A and B.Group A: Bangla Tigers, De

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.