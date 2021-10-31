Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 News
Team Abu Dhabi make historic appointment with Sarah Taylor
Former England wicket-keeperbatter Sarah Taylor has been named Team Abu Dhabi assistant coach for theupcoming Abu Dhabi T10 competition in an historic moment for cricket.The appoin
Wiese names Shakib and Russell as two best T20 all-rounders in modern cricket
Namibia all-rounder David Wiesehas named two best all-rounders according to him in T20 cricket recently. Heexpressed his opinion during a virtual media conference on Thursday.Wiese
Abu Dhabi T10 confirms Sky247.net news portal as Presenting Partner
Sky247, a fast-growing sports news portal hascome on board with the Abu Dhabi T10 league as the presenting partner for the fifthseason of the tournament. The partnership will certa
T10 is the most enjoyable format to date: Roy
England’s destructive openingbatsman Jason Roy thinks that the T10 format is the most enjoyable format incricket and it’s not enjoyable not only for the players but also for thespe
Abu Dhabi T10 League: Bangla Tigers sign Mohammad Saifuddin
The fifth edition of the AbuDhabi T10 League will be held on next November. Earlier, the players' draft ofthe tournament has been held on Thursday (October 7). Bangladeshi crickete
Three Bangladeshis under scanner: Gazi lashes out
Discarded Bangladesh spinner Sohag Gazi has brushed aside the allegations of corruption in the recent Abu Dhabi T10 League.According to a report published in Bangladeshi national d
Video: Sri Lankan unorthodox spinner gets injured with abnormal bowling action
Sri Lankan unorthodox spinner Kevin Kotthigoda got injured while bowling with his abnormal bowling action in the ongoing T10 Super League.This year's edition of the T10 Super Leagu
Watch: Shinwari makes a terrific effort to save a six in Abu Dhabi T10 league
The ongoing season of the Abu Dhabi T10 league has seen a plethora of entertaining stuff on the field. The players have been doing their best to help the teams win games. The fans
O'Brien showers praise on Afif 'the next Gayle or Pollard'
Former Ireland player and current cricket commentator Niall O'Brien believes Afif Hossain could be the next big-hitting star.Afif will play for Bangladeshi based team Bangla Tigers
Nasir to lead Pune Devils in T10 League 2021
Nasir Hossain has been named as the captain of Pune Devils in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. [Read in Bangla: টি১০এ পুনে ডেভিলসের অধিনায়ক নাসির]The Pune Devils squad is coached by Sout
Muktar Ali clears confusion, set to play in T10 League
All-rounder Muktar Ali is the third Bangladeshi member in Maratha Arabians squad for upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League in January-February 2021.The players' draft took place on Wednesd
T10 League 2021: Full squads
Eight teams will compete in the fourth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 League from January 28 to February 6.The teams are divided into two groups: Group A and B.Group A: Bangla Tigers, De