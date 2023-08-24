
Abdur Rehman News
thumb

New York Warriors consolidate their position at top with another win

New York Warriors registeredtheir fourth victory of the competition after defeating Texas Chargers by 6runs in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadiu

thumb

The Abdur Rehman Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Abdur Rehman is a Pakistani cricketer, born March 1, 1980 in Sialkot, Punjab. He slowly bowls orthodox with his left arm and smacks his tail with his left hand.Abdur Rehman is a cr

thumb

Abdur rehman quits from international arena

In breaking news, Pakistan's left-arm spinner Abdur Rehman has announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday (October 10). He reckons he's past his prime and hen

