Abdul Razzaq News
Shafiq-Razzaq joins the Women's selection committee
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expanded its national women's selection committee to seven members. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi made the decision following Pakistan's 3-0 ODI se
Pakistan selectors Yousuf, Razzaq to serve as coach in New Zealand T20Is
In preparation for this month'shome T20I series against New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decidedto appoint Abdul Razzaq as assistant coach and Muhammad Yousuf as i
PCB announces 7-member selection panel
After a few days, Pakistancricket felt the wind of change. This time Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasfocused on strengthening the selection panel. The newly announced selectioncomm
Afridi, Razzaq, Misbah named in 40 overs Cricket Global Cup
Pakistan on Tuesday named a number of former Test stars, including Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq and Abdul Razzaq, in its team for the inaugural MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup, whi
Abdul Razzaq advice to Pakistan ahead of Pak-Ind clash
Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq feels Babar Azam should not panic and try to make changes if the Men in Green lose to India in the upcoming group stage of the 2023 Asia Cu
New York Warriors consolidate their position at top with another win
New York Warriors registeredtheir fourth victory of the competition after defeating Texas Chargers by 6runs in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadiu
Misbah is likely to take charge of Pakistan team again, says Razzaq
Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes Misbah-ul-Haq can make a comeback as national team head coach following changes in the management committee.Former Pakistani cricketer Abdu
Abdul Razzaq supports change the Asia Cup 2023 venue
Former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq struck a pragmatic note when discussing the Asia Cup venue change, stressing that it would be "good for cricket" if it moved to another ve
Shaheen Afridi is much better than Jasprit Bumrah, says Abdul Razzaq
Former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has once again poked fun at Jasprit Bumrah's bowling skills. He said that in terms of bowling quality, Bumrah doesn't even come close to P
Abdul Razzaq glimpse the Pakistan cricket team as No: 1 across all formats
Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes Team Pakistan's incredible performance in all areas means they have the ability to take the top spot in the rankings.Abdul Razzaq, regarded
Shahid Afridi launches new T10 League in Pakistan
Former Pakistan captainShahid Afridi has announced the launch oftheMega Stars League (MSL)which will take place later this year. The league aims to financially support former crick
The Abdul Razzaq Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Abdul Razzaq is a former mid-paced bowler and right-handed batsman from Pakistan who made his debut in 1996. He was born on December 2, 1979 in Lahore.He is a right middle arm bowl