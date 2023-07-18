4th Test News
England vs Australia 4th Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 4th test match of the Men's Ashes 2023 will be played between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester from 19th July.The fourth Test of the Ashes 2023 between England
Tim Paine picks his Australia playing XI for fourth Ashes Test
Former Australia captain Tim Paine has announced just one change for Australia for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, which begins on Wednesday July 19.Former Australia captain
England name 14 member squad for 4th Test in Manchester
England have retained the same group of 14 players for the crucial fourth Ashes Test against Australia in Manchester.England have opted to keep Jonny Bairstow as wicketkeeper-batsm
India vs Australia 4th Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The highly-anticipated final match of the IND vs. AUS marquee test series, popularly known as the Border Gavaskar Trophy, begins on March 9, 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmeda
Steve Smith to continue as Australia captain for final Test against India
Australia has confirmed assistant skipper Steve Smith will continue to captain the team for the final Border Gavaskar Test against India.Steve Smith will lead Australia in the four