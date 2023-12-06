
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







2nd Test News
thumb

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Bangladesh and New Zealand face each other in the second Test of their ongoing series. Both teams will take center stage on December 6 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium

thumb

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Hosts Sri Lanka will be keen to get back on their winning ways when they take on Pakistan in the second game of the Test series at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club.Sri Lanka is read

thumb

West Indies vs India 2nd Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

India and the West Indies will face off in the second and final Test of the series at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.The final of the two-game Test series between the West Indie

thumb

West Indies announces squad for 2nd Test, add Uncapped Kevin Sinclair

The West Indies have added an uncapped player to their 13-man squad for their second and final Test against India in Trinidad.After a dreadful performance in the first Test against

thumb

England vs Australia 2nd Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 2nd Test match of The Ashes 2023 will be played between England and Australia at Lord's, London on 28th June.The second Ashes Test between England and Australia will be played

thumb

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

New Zealand meets Sri Lanka in the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The second Test of the two-game series begins Friday, March 17 at 11:00 a.m. local time.New Zealand and Sri Lanka wi

thumb

South Africa vs West Indies 2nd Test, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

South Africa meets the West Indies at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The second Test of the two-game series begins Wednesday, March 8 at 10:00 am. local time.West Indies vs

thumb

Anrich Nortje ruled out of the second Test against West Indies

South Africa suffered a major setback ahead of Wanderers' second friendly against the West Indies when bowler Anrich Nortje was out with an injury.South Africa suffered a major blo

thumb

New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

New Zealand meets England in the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The second Test of the two match series begins Friday, February 24 at 11:00 a.m. local time.England will look to attem

thumb

Warner ruled out of ongoing 2nd Test against India due to concussion

Australia opener David Warner has been ruled out of the second cricket Test against India after suffering a concussion while batting in the first innings.In a massive setback for A

thumb

India vs Australia 2nd Test, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

India and Australia will face off in the 2nd Test of Australia Tour of India 2023 on Friday 17 February 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.The second Test of the India-Australia s

thumb

David Warner arrives in Delhi with tight security for second Test

The action of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has shifted to Delhi and the second Test begins on Friday at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The first encounter in Nagpur turned into a three-day af

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.