2nd Test News
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Bangladesh and New Zealand face each other in the second Test of their ongoing series. Both teams will take center stage on December 6 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Hosts Sri Lanka will be keen to get back on their winning ways when they take on Pakistan in the second game of the Test series at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club.Sri Lanka is read
West Indies vs India 2nd Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
India and the West Indies will face off in the second and final Test of the series at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.The final of the two-game Test series between the West Indie
West Indies announces squad for 2nd Test, add Uncapped Kevin Sinclair
The West Indies have added an uncapped player to their 13-man squad for their second and final Test against India in Trinidad.After a dreadful performance in the first Test against
England vs Australia 2nd Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 2nd Test match of The Ashes 2023 will be played between England and Australia at Lord's, London on 28th June.The second Ashes Test between England and Australia will be played
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New Zealand meets Sri Lanka in the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The second Test of the two-game series begins Friday, March 17 at 11:00 a.m. local time.New Zealand and Sri Lanka wi
South Africa vs West Indies 2nd Test, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
South Africa meets the West Indies at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The second Test of the two-game series begins Wednesday, March 8 at 10:00 am. local time.West Indies vs
Anrich Nortje ruled out of the second Test against West Indies
South Africa suffered a major setback ahead of Wanderers' second friendly against the West Indies when bowler Anrich Nortje was out with an injury.South Africa suffered a major blo
New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New Zealand meets England in the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The second Test of the two match series begins Friday, February 24 at 11:00 a.m. local time.England will look to attem
Warner ruled out of ongoing 2nd Test against India due to concussion
Australia opener David Warner has been ruled out of the second cricket Test against India after suffering a concussion while batting in the first innings.In a massive setback for A
India vs Australia 2nd Test, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
India and Australia will face off in the 2nd Test of Australia Tour of India 2023 on Friday 17 February 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.The second Test of the India-Australia s
David Warner arrives in Delhi with tight security for second Test
The action of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has shifted to Delhi and the second Test begins on Friday at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The first encounter in Nagpur turned into a three-day af