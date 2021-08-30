2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League News
Whatmore quits coaching job at Nepal for family reasons
Dav Whatmore, who holds therecord of coaching number of international and domestic teams has taken a harddecision to leave the coaching of the Nepal team. whatmore"Yes indeed, it w
Sri Lankan cricketers sanctioned for slow over-rate in third ODI
Sri Lankan cricketers are fined with 40 percent of their match fees for maintaining slow over rate in the third ODI against West Indies.Sri Lanka have completed the white ball fixt