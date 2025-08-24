Top End T20 Series News Updates
Bangladesh A end Top End T20 Series with heavy defeat to Adelaide Strikers Academy
Bangladesh A's disappointingcampaign in the Top End T20 Series came to a close with a heavy defeat againstAdelaide Strikers Academy in their final match of the tournament. Nurul Ha
Confident Bangladesh A squad eyes trophy at 2025 Top End T20 Series
Bangladesh ‘A’ team is all setfor a competitive outing in Australia as they gear up for the Top End T20Series 2025, and skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan made it clear. Their eyes are notj
Nayeem Hasan targets Australian tour to prepare for future national call-up
Bangladesh Test spinner NayeemHasan has expressed his interest in joining the Bangladesh ‘A’ team for theupcoming Top End T20 tournament in Australia. While he’s yet to feature inw
Points Table
Point Table
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Chicago Kingsmen
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1.428
|10
|2
|Pakistan Shaheens
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1.453
|8
|3
|Perth Scorchers Academy
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0.531
|8
|4
|Adelaide Strikers Academy
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0.010
|8
|5
|Melbourne Stars Academy
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0.013
|6
|6
|Northern Territory Strike
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|-0.070
|6
|7
|Melbourne Renegades Academy
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|-0.170
|6
|8
|Nepal
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-0.058
|4
|9
|Bangladesh A
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-0.597
|4
|10
|Hobart Hurricanes Academy
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-0.917
|4
|11
|Australian Capital Territory
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|-1.865
|2