Top End T20 Series News Updates

thumb

Bangladesh A end Top End T20 Series with heavy defeat to Adelaide Strikers Academy

Bangladesh A's disappointingcampaign in the Top End T20 Series came to a close with a heavy defeat againstAdelaide Strikers Academy in their final match of the tournament. Nurul Ha

thumb

Confident Bangladesh A squad eyes trophy at 2025 Top End T20 Series

Bangladesh ‘A’ team is all setfor a competitive outing in Australia as they gear up for the Top End T20Series 2025, and skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan made it clear. Their eyes are notj

thumb

Nayeem Hasan targets Australian tour to prepare for future national call-up

Bangladesh Test spinner NayeemHasan has expressed his interest in joining the Bangladesh ‘A’ team for theupcoming Top End T20 tournament in Australia. While he’s yet to feature inw

Points Table

Point Table

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Chicago KingsmenChicago Kingsmen651001.42810
2Pakistan ShaheensPakistan Shaheens642001.4538
3Perth Scorchers AcademyPerth Scorchers Academy642000.5318
4Adelaide Strikers AcademyAdelaide Strikers Academy642000.0108
5Melbourne Stars AcademyMelbourne Stars Academy633000.0136
6Northern Territory StrikeNorthern Territory Strike63300-0.0706
7Melbourne Renegades AcademyMelbourne Renegades Academy63300-0.1706
8NepalNepal62400-0.0584
9Bangladesh ABangladesh A62400-0.5974
10Hobart Hurricanes AcademyHobart Hurricanes Academy62400-0.9174
11Australian Capital TerritoryAustralian Capital Territory61500-1.8652

