Bangladesh T20 National League News Updates
Jishan Alam scores century but Ariful Islam's 94 help Dhaka clinch last-ball win
The NCL T20 tournament began witha stunning display of boundary-hitting brilliance from two rising stars, JishanAlam and Ariful Islam. These two young batters stole the spotlight w
Dhaka Metro start NCL T20 campaign with commanding victory over Barishal
Dhaka Metropolis opened their NCLT20 campaign with a resounding 30-run win against Barishal Division in thetournament's opening match. Powered by stellar batting performances from
NCL T20 2024: Tournament Details, Ticket Prices, and Broadcast Info
The National Cricket League (NCL)T20 edition is set to kick off on December 11, 2024 in Sylhet.The tournament will feature eight teams andwill continue until December 24. Ticket pr
Tamim Iqbal set to return in NCL T20 before upcoming BPL season
Tamim Iqbal, one of Bangladesh’s premier batter is set to make his return to competitive cricket in the T20 format of the National Cricket League (NCL), scheduled to start on Decem
Points Table
Bangladesh T20
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Barishal Division
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rajshahi Division
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Khulna Division
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Dhaka Division
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Dhaka Metropolis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Rangpur Division
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Chittagong Division
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Sylhet Division
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0