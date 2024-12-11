
Bangladesh T20 National League News Updates

thumb

Jishan Alam scores century but Ariful Islam's 94 help Dhaka clinch last-ball win

The NCL T20 tournament began witha stunning display of boundary-hitting brilliance from two rising stars, JishanAlam and Ariful Islam. These two young batters stole the spotlight w

thumb

Dhaka Metro start NCL T20 campaign with commanding victory over Barishal

Dhaka Metropolis opened their NCLT20 campaign with a resounding 30-run win against Barishal Division in thetournament's opening match. Powered by stellar batting performances from

thumb

NCL T20 2024: Tournament Details, Ticket Prices, and Broadcast Info

The National Cricket League (NCL)T20 edition is set to kick off on December 11, 2024 in Sylhet.The tournament will feature eight teams andwill continue until December 24. Ticket pr

thumb

Tamim Iqbal set to return in NCL T20 before upcoming BPL season

Tamim Iqbal, one of Bangladesh’s premier batter is set to make his return to competitive cricket in the T20 format of the National Cricket League (NCL), scheduled to start on Decem

Points Table

Bangladesh T20

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Barishal DivisionBarishal Division0000000
2Rajshahi DivisionRajshahi Division0000000
3Khulna DivisionKhulna Division0000000
4Dhaka DivisionDhaka Division0000000
5Dhaka MetropolisDhaka Metropolis0000000
6Rangpur DivisionRangpur Division0000000
7Chittagong DivisionChittagong Division0000000
8Sylhet DivisionSylhet Division0000000

Latest News

