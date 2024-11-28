
Abu Dhabi T10 League News Updates

Shakib’s struggles highlight Bangla Tigers’ poor show in Abu Dhabi T10

Bangla Tigers faced anotherdefeat in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, managing only 72 runs in their 10 oversagainst Deccan Gladiators. Despite being unbeaten, Shakib Al Hasan struggledun

Bangla Tigers shine despite Shakib’s struggles, Livingstone leads the charge

The Bangla Tigers claimed anelectrifying 7-wicket victory over the Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 league,chasing down the target of 124 with two balls to spare. Liam Livingstone'

Azharuddin’s Vision for UAE Cricket: Talent, Training, and Indian Mentorship in Abu Dhabi T10

Former Indian cricket team captainMohammad Azharuddin has donned the mentorship hat once again for NorthernWarriors. The legendary batter, who earned 99 Test caps for India, return

Coach Younis Khan praises Shakib Al Hasan after opening match in Abu Dhabi T10

The Bangla Tigers began their AbuDhabi T10 League campaign on a disappointing note, suffering a six-wicket lossto Morrisville Samp Army in their opening match. Despite the defeat,B

Shakib shines despite Bangla Tigers' defeat in Abu Dhabi T10 league opener

The Bangla Tigers, led by ShakibAl Hasan and supported by Rashid Khan, suffered a loss in their opening matchof the Abu Dhabi T10 League against Morrisville Samp Army. While the te

Zimbabwe partner with T Ten Global Sports to attract global investments

The Government of Zimbabwe hasentered into a strategic partnership with T Ten Global Sports to enhance thenation's global profile and attract significant foreign investment. Thisin

Points Table

Abu Dhabi T10 League

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Morrisville Samp ArmyMorrisville Samp Army660001.47412
2Deccan GladiatorsDeccan Gladiators651002.47210
3Team Abu DhabiTeam Abu Dhabi633001.3826
4Delhi BullsDelhi Bulls633001.0096
5Northern WarriorsNorthern Warriors63300-0.0366
6UP NawabsUP Nawabs63300-0.1096
7New York StrikersNew York Strikers73400-0.8626
8Ajman BoltsAjman Bolts62400-1.5254
9Bangla TigersBangla Tigers62400-2.0514
10The Chennai BravesThe Chennai Braves71600-1.7662

