Abu Dhabi T10 League News Updates
Shakib’s struggles highlight Bangla Tigers’ poor show in Abu Dhabi T10
Bangla Tigers faced anotherdefeat in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, managing only 72 runs in their 10 oversagainst Deccan Gladiators. Despite being unbeaten, Shakib Al Hasan struggledun
Bangla Tigers shine despite Shakib’s struggles, Livingstone leads the charge
The Bangla Tigers claimed anelectrifying 7-wicket victory over the Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 league,chasing down the target of 124 with two balls to spare. Liam Livingstone'
Azharuddin’s Vision for UAE Cricket: Talent, Training, and Indian Mentorship in Abu Dhabi T10
Former Indian cricket team captainMohammad Azharuddin has donned the mentorship hat once again for NorthernWarriors. The legendary batter, who earned 99 Test caps for India, return
Coach Younis Khan praises Shakib Al Hasan after opening match in Abu Dhabi T10
The Bangla Tigers began their AbuDhabi T10 League campaign on a disappointing note, suffering a six-wicket lossto Morrisville Samp Army in their opening match. Despite the defeat,B
Shakib shines despite Bangla Tigers' defeat in Abu Dhabi T10 league opener
The Bangla Tigers, led by ShakibAl Hasan and supported by Rashid Khan, suffered a loss in their opening matchof the Abu Dhabi T10 League against Morrisville Samp Army. While the te
Zimbabwe partner with T Ten Global Sports to attract global investments
The Government of Zimbabwe hasentered into a strategic partnership with T Ten Global Sports to enhance thenation's global profile and attract significant foreign investment. Thisin
Points Table
Abu Dhabi T10 League
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Morrisville Samp Army
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1.474
|12
|2
|Deccan Gladiators
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2.472
|10
|3
|Team Abu Dhabi
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1.382
|6
|4
|Delhi Bulls
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1.009
|6
|5
|Northern Warriors
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|-0.036
|6
|6
|UP Nawabs
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|-0.109
|6
|7
|New York Strikers
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|-0.862
|6
|8
|Ajman Bolts
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-1.525
|4
|9
|Bangla Tigers
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-2.051
|4
|10
|The Chennai Braves
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|-1.766
|2