ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers News Updates

thumb

ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier 2023 Schedule, Squads, All you need to know

Zimbabwe will also host the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, with matches to be played at four venues in Harare and Bulawayo from 18 June to 9 July 2023.

thumb

ICC announces schedule for 2023 World Cup qualifiers

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday 23 May announced the schedule for the upcoming 2023 World Cup qualifiers to be played in Zimbabwe from 18 June to 9 July.

Points Table

GROUP A

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1ZimbabweZimbabwe440002.2418
2NetherlandsNetherlands431000.6696
3West IndiesWest Indies422000.5254
4NepalNepal41300-1.1712
5United States of AmericaUnited States of America40400-2.1640

GROUP B

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Sri LankaSri Lanka440003.0478
2ScotlandScotland431000.5406
3OmanOman42200-1.2214
4IrelandIreland41300-0.0612
5United Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates40400-2.2490

SUPER SIX

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Sri LankaSri Lanka550001.60010
2NetherlandsNetherlands532000.1606
3ScotlandScotland532000.1026
4ZimbabweZimbabwe53200-0.0996
5West IndiesWest Indies51400-0.2042
6OmanOman50500-1.8950
