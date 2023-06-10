ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers News Updates
ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier 2023 Schedule, Squads, All you need to know
Zimbabwe will also host the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, with matches to be played at four venues in Harare and Bulawayo from 18 June to 9 July 2023.The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup
ICC announces schedule for 2023 World Cup qualifiers
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday 23 May announced the schedule for the upcoming 2023 World Cup qualifiers to be played in Zimbabwe from 18 June to 9 July.The Inte
Points Table
GROUP A
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Zimbabwe
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2.241
|8
|2
|Netherlands
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.669
|6
|3
|West Indies
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0.525
|4
|4
|Nepal
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-1.171
|2
|5
|United States of America
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-2.164
|0
GROUP B
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Sri Lanka
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3.047
|8
|2
|Scotland
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.540
|6
|3
|Oman
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|-1.221
|4
|4
|Ireland
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-0.061
|2
|5
|United Arab Emirates
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-2.249
|0
SUPER SIX
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Sri Lanka
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1.600
|10
|2
|Netherlands
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0.160
|6
|3
|Scotland
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0.102
|6
|4
|Zimbabwe
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|-0.099
|6
|5
|West Indies
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-0.204
|2
|6
|Oman
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|-1.895
|0