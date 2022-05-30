Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh News Updates
Bangladesh spinners need to learn from Sri Lanka series
The recently-concluded Sri Lankaseries was not a good one for the Bangladesh bowlers. Especially the spinnerscould not take advantage of the wickets of Chattogram and Dhaka. The Ti
BCB arranges 4-day special camp for spinners
The lack of spinners forBangladesh in the Test format has become clear in the recently concludedBangladesh-Sri Lanka Test series. With the end of the series, the BangladeshCricket
Sujon suggests Mominul to leave captaincy
Khaled Mahmud Sujon, the teamdirector of the national team, is in favor of relieving Mominul Haque of theleadership role due to the pressure of form created by the captaincy. Howev
Bangladesh feel lack of quality spinners in Tests
Bangladesh’s spin department consistsof several off-spinners. The last time a leg-spinner played was seven yearsago. It has been thought for so long that Bangladesh are rich in the
Miraz was a big loss: Domingo disappointed with Mosaddek's performance
After a miserable defeat by 10 wicketsagainst Sri Lanka in the final Test of the two-match Test series against SriLanka at home, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said that all-roun
BCB to send cricketers to psychologists to deal with mental problems
Bangladesh cricketers cannot playtwo Tests in a row - Dhaka Test has once again provided an instance for suchallegations. Bangladesh have accepted a miserable defeat in the Dhaka T