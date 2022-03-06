Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh News Updates
Boys need to score and take their catches: Domingo
Bangladesh cricket is suffering regularly with a deficiency known as catch drop. No matter whatever the format is dropping catches has suddenly become a constant scenery during the
Clinical Afghanistan end Bangladesh tour on high note
Bangladesh's T20 flaws are exposed again as Afghanistan romp to smashing eight-wicket win in the second T20I at Mirpur to wrap up their tour with 1-1 result in the series.Banglades
Bangladesh to bat as Mushfiqur comes in for Yasir
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and the final T20I against Afghanistan. The Tigers are leading this series by 1-0.If Bangladesh d
Bangladesh look to claim series against Afghanistan
The two teams will take to the field on Saturday (March 5) in the second and final match of the two-match T20 series between host Bangladesh and visiting Afghanistan. The Tigers ar
Herath reveals secret behind Bangladeshi bowlers' consistency
After losing 8 matches in a row in T20I, Bangladesh finally has tasted a victory.In the first match of the two-match T20 series against Afghanistan, Tigers defeated visitors by a m
Things get simple when you are in rhythm: Liton
In the last T20 World Cup, Liton Das had to endure a lot of criticism. Due to which he was also dropped from the Pakistan series. Later, he returned with a strong performance. A