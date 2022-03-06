
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh News Updates

thumb

Boys need to score and take their catches: Domingo

Bangladesh cricket is suffering regularly with a deficiency known as catch drop. No matter whatever the format is dropping catches has suddenly become a constant scenery during the

thumb

Clinical Afghanistan end Bangladesh tour on high note

Bangladesh's T20 flaws are exposed again as Afghanistan romp to smashing eight-wicket win in the second T20I at Mirpur to wrap up their tour with 1-1 result in the series.Banglades

thumb

Bangladesh to bat as Mushfiqur comes in for Yasir

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and the final T20I against Afghanistan. The Tigers are leading this series by 1-0.If Bangladesh d

thumb

Bangladesh look to claim series against Afghanistan

The two teams will take to the field on Saturday (March 5) in the second and final match of the two-match T20 series between host Bangladesh and visiting Afghanistan. The Tigers ar

thumb

Herath reveals secret behind Bangladeshi bowlers' consistency

After losing 8 matches in a row in T20I, Bangladesh finally has tasted a victory.In the first match of the two-match T20 series against Afghanistan, Tigers defeated visitors by a m

thumb

Things get simple when you are in rhythm: Liton

In the last T20 World Cup, Liton Das had to endure a lot of criticism. Due to which he was also dropped from the Pakistan series. Later, he returned with a strong performance. A

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.