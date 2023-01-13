
  New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Test series 2022

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand News Updates

thumb

Ebadot Hossain’s 6-46 named Wisden’s men’s Test Spell of the Year

Bangladesh cricket team had a greatstart in 2022, with pacer Ebadot Hossain as one of its heroes. This right-armpacer bowled brilliantly against New Zealand. As a result, Banglades

thumb

All the players celebrated very well: Ebadot after win against India

This year, Bangladesh's first successcame with the help of pacer Ebadot Hossain. The Tigers defeated ICC TestChampionship champions New Zealand in the Mount Manganui Test. Since th

thumb

Tamim, inspired by Mount Maunganui glory, targets win in SA

The record in South Africa has been very average for Tigers. However, Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal is keen to change the stat this time around. The opener is taking inspirati

thumb

I play for my country not media: Mominul

After winning the Mount Maunganui Test, Bangladesh cricket was in a frenzy. Since losing the second Test by an innings, Tigers missed out on a chance to win the series. At the sa

thumb

Many Bangladeshi cricketers didn’t even think of test win in NZ

Bangladesh won the Mount Maunganui Test in New Zealand. With this historic victory, the Tigers have drawn a series for the first time on the soil of the ICC Test Championship cham

thumb

Sujon-Mushfiq reaches Bangladesh in rush

Bangladesh team, which concluded its tour of New Zealand, will officially return home next Saturday (January 15). But before that, two members of BangladeshKhaled Mahmud Sujan and

Points Table

Test Series

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1BangladeshBangladesh2110045.8012
2New ZealandNew Zealand21100-45.8012
