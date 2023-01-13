Bangladesh tour of New Zealand News Updates
Ebadot Hossain’s 6-46 named Wisden’s men’s Test Spell of the Year
Bangladesh cricket team had a greatstart in 2022, with pacer Ebadot Hossain as one of its heroes. This right-armpacer bowled brilliantly against New Zealand. As a result, Banglades
All the players celebrated very well: Ebadot after win against India
This year, Bangladesh's first successcame with the help of pacer Ebadot Hossain. The Tigers defeated ICC TestChampionship champions New Zealand in the Mount Manganui Test. Since th
Tamim, inspired by Mount Maunganui glory, targets win in SA
The record in South Africa has been very average for Tigers. However, Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal is keen to change the stat this time around. The opener is taking inspirati
I play for my country not media: Mominul
After winning the Mount Maunganui Test, Bangladesh cricket was in a frenzy. Since losing the second Test by an innings, Tigers missed out on a chance to win the series. At the sa
Many Bangladeshi cricketers didn’t even think of test win in NZ
Bangladesh won the Mount Maunganui Test in New Zealand. With this historic victory, the Tigers have drawn a series for the first time on the soil of the ICC Test Championship cham
Sujon-Mushfiq reaches Bangladesh in rush
Bangladesh team, which concluded its tour of New Zealand, will officially return home next Saturday (January 15). But before that, two members of BangladeshKhaled Mahmud Sujan and
Points Table
Test Series
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|45.801
|2
|2
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|-45.801
|2