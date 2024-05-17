Cricket Series Details News Updates
Ireland cricketers receive pay rise in updated central contracts
A deal on player contract termshas been agreed between Cricket Ireland and the Irish Cricketers' Association(ICA), opening the door for new men's and women's contracts to be issued
I really hope Anderson gets the send-off he deserves at Lord's: Strauss
Veteran fast-bowler JamesAnderson, who is scheduled to retire following the Lord's Test match againstthe West Indies in July, is one of the greatest bowlers of all time, accordingt
Josh Tongue suffers further injury setback
England pacer Josh Tongue isexpected to miss a significant amount of Test cricket for England this summerdue to a pectoral injury that has kept him out indefinitely.An England stat
CA establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six white-ball matches in summer
Cricket Australia (CA) hasannounced Pakistan fan zones will be created for the Australia-Pakistanwhite-ball series in November ensuring a vibrant start to the men’sinternational su
Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while: Kohli
Former India captain Virat Kohlihas shared his ambitions for life after cricket.In a video released by Kohli'sIPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru's X account, Kohli was seen talki
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Warm-Up Fixtures, Schedule Unveiled
Excitement is building as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup gears up for its ninth edition in 2024. Set to be held across nine different venues in the West Indies and USA from June 1 to