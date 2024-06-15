Robinson Obuya Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Uganda
|Role
|Batsman
News related "Robinson Obuya"
New Zealand team gift Kane Williamson's signed jersey to Uganda
At the Brian Lara Stadium inTrinidad on June 15 (Saturday), the New Zealand team gave the Uganda squad aspecial jersey in a touching gesture. New Zealand thrashed Uganda by 9wicket
"This will be my last T20 World Cup"- Trent Boult
Kiwi star pacer Trent Boult admitted this is going to be his last T20 World Cup after a 2 wicket-haul against Uganda, where New Zealand thrashed them by 9 wickets. Trent BoultNew Z
Wonderful experience for us: Uganda captain Brian Masaba on first-ever T20 WC journey
Uganda captain Brian Masabashares their experience of the first time playing in the ICC T20 World Cup aftertheir defeat against New Zealand.Uganda lost to New Zealand by 9wickets o
Clinical New Zealand thrash Uganda by 9 wickets to secure their maiden win of T20 WC 2024
New Zealand crashed Uganda by 9 wickets on Saturday (15th June). New Zealand bowlers ran riot through the Ugandan batting lineup and skittled them for a paltry 40. In reply, Devon
Just shows the difference in class: Uganda captain Brian Masaba
Uganda captain Brian Masabaadmits after the West Indies loss that there is a big difference in the classand they must take learning from the match. West Indies crushed Uganda by 13
We started off at 60%, now up to 70-80%: Powell after big win against Uganda
West Indies captain Rovman Powellsays after the big Uganda win that they’re improving match by match and theyare now at 70-80%.West Indies crushed Uganda by 134runs on Sunday (June
43-year-old Frank Nsubuga creates history in T20 World Cup
Uganda beat Papua New Guinea(PNG) by 3 wickets in the group-stage match of the tournament on Thursday (June6) and scripted a landmark in their cricket history with their first win
We wanted to show the world: Riazat Ali Shah after historic win against PNG
Uganda batter Riazat Ali Shah saysafter their first-ever T20 World Cup win that they knew how much talented theyare and they wanted to show this to all.Uganda beat Papua New Guinea
Runs around 100 would have been enough: Vala after defeat against Uganda
Papua New Guinea captain AssadVala thinks that they failed to adopt quickly which cost them the match againstUganda in the group-stage match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (
Pretty special win for us: Uganda captain Brian Musaba after first-ever T20 WC win
Uganda captain Brian Masabaexpresses his joy after their first-ever win in the ICC T20 World Cup historyon Thursday (June 6). They beat Papua New Guinea by 3 wickets in thegroup-st
PNG and Uganda to look for first win in WC
Papua New Guinea will take on Uganda in the 9th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Both the sides will see this as an excellent opportunity to grab their first ever win in a Worl
Uganda qualify for their first ICC T20 world cup from Africa qualifiers
Uganda have qualified for the upcoming T20 WC, 2024 in USA and West Indies. After Beating Rwanda by 9 wickets and 71 balls in hand Uganda booked their tickets for the upcoming T20