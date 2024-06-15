Kaleem Sana Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Canada
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|1st Jan, 1994
|Age
|30 years, 8 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|13
|13
|21
|4
|Innings
|5
|2
|2
|18
|8
|Not Out
|4
|0
|0
|10
|2
|Runs
|40
|3
|3
|151
|26
|High Score
|16
|2
|2
|38
|12
|Average
|40.00
|1.50
|1.50
|18.87
|4.33
|Strike Rate
|62.50
|27.27
|27.27
|68.32
|31.70
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|4S
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
