
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Kaleem Sana Career, Biography & More

Kaleem Sana
NationalityCanada
RoleBowlers
Born1st Jan, 1994
Age30 years, 8 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches51313214
Innings522188
Not Out400102
Runs403315126
High Score16223812
Average40.001.501.5018.874.33
Strike Rate62.5027.2727.2768.3231.70
100S00000
50S00000
6S20060
4S20083
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 51313214
Innings 51313216
overs 424848150.584
Runs 207297297627217
wickets 71818367
bestinning 3/144/234/235/223/49
bestmatch 3/144/234/235/223/49
Average 29.5716.5016.5017.4131.00
econ 4.926.186.184.152.58
Strike Rate 36.016.016.025.172.0
4W 01130
5W 00020
10w 00000
News related "Kaleem Sana"
thumb

Washout in Florida as India share points with Canada

The match between Canada and India has been abandoned due to heavy rain in Florida. This match doesn’t have anything to change Group A's faith as India and the USA are sure to go i

thumb

Anyone can win: Aaron Johnson on competing against India

Canada opener Aaron Johnson thinksthat they can beat India in their last match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.However, they respect them but they also respect themselves, Johnson sa

thumb

I think it's my best innings so far in international cricket: Aaron Johnson

Canada opener Aaron Johnson saysthat the innings he played against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024yesterday is the best innings of his career. Canada lost to Pakistan by 7wi

thumb

The wicket was not very helpful: Canada captain after Pakistan defeat

Canada captain Saad Bin Zafarshows disappointment after the loss against Pakistan and says that the pitchwas not very helpful.Pakistan beat Canada by 7 wicketson Tuesday (11th June

thumb

We're going to come strong against Pakistan as well: Saad Bin Zafar

Canada captain Saad Bin Zafarsays after the historic win against Ireland that they will come strongeragainst Pakistan as well in their next match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.Cana

thumb

Very proud moment for me as a team: Canada captain after beating Ireland

Canada captain Saad Bin Zafarfeels proud of the team after their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup win on Friday(June 7). They beat the full member Ireland by 12 runs.Nicholas Kirton's

thumb

For world, it's bigger Pakistan-India, but for us, it's USA-Canada: Ali Khan

USA won the second T20I againstBangladesh by 6 runs on Thursday and clinched the series as well with one matchin hand. After the match, pacer Ali Khan was asked about their matches

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Canada seal T20 World Cup spot for first-time ever in their history

Canada qualified for the T20World Cup for the first time after defeating Bermuda by 39 runs in the finalAmericas Region qualifying match to secure a berth in the 2024 tournament.Ca

thumb

Danielle McGahey set to become first transgender international T20 cricketer

Australian-born cricketer DanielleMcGahey is ready to make history as the first transgender player to compete ina T20 international. The Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to take

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Bangladesh look to rewrite Durban history

As Bangladesh take on South Africa in the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban, memories of the infamous 2003 Cricket World Cup defeat to Canada at this very ground flash back. The Tige

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.