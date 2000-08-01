
Maheesh Theekshana Career, Records, Biography & More

Maheesh Theekshana
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born1st Aug, 2000
Age24 years, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches22738124435
Innings3141637228
Not Out0671880
Runs5912034108153131
High Score382811152838
Average19.6615.003.775.6810.9216.37
Strike Rate39.5956.6070.8372.9752.5746.78
100S000000
50S000000
6S112311
4S6517615
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 22738124435
Innings 42738123437
overs 60.5229.1146.1469.1350.5129.5
Runs 188103297431131554422
wickets 544341276613
bestinning 2/284/253/174/254/255/76
bestmatch 3/764/253/174/254/255/76
Average 37.6023.4528.6424.5123.5432.46
econ 3.094.506.666.634.423.25
Strike Rate 73.031.225.722.131.859.9
4W 040250
5W 000001
10w 000000
News related "Maheesh Theekshana"
thumb

Chamari Athapaththu dismisses retirement plan, looking for T20 World Cup qualifiers

The captain of the Sri Lankanwomen's cricket team, Chamari Athapaththu, will decide her future after nextmonth's T20 World Cup Qualifiers."I'm still not decided onretirement. We ca

thumb

I think Bangladesh played well today: Silverwood

Bangladesh are on the brink ofdefeat in the Chattogram Test. On the fifth day of the match, Bangladesh haveto score 243 runs with 3 wickets in hand. Unless something miraculous hap

thumb

Dinesh Chandimal withdraws himself from squad in middle of second Test

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka meet inthe second Test in Chattogram. Sri Lanka became a team of 10 on the fourth day.Dinesh Chandimal withdrew his name midway through the Test. It is kno

thumb

Why Sri Lanka choose not to enforce follow-on

In response to Sri Lanka's 531runs in the Chattogram Test, Bangladesh were bowled out for just 178 runs.Despite this, the Lankans went into bat again without sending Bangladesh tof

thumb

Bangladesh want to bat better in Chattogram than Sylhet

Bangladesh are having a roughtime at the end of the first day of the Chattogram Test. At the end of thefirst day, Sri Lanka had made 314 runs and lost 4 wickets. Throughout the day

thumb

Irfan-Moody in favor of playing both Mustafizur-Pathirana

Mustafizur Rahman is very effective in spin friendly conditions. However, the spin heaven famous Chepauk was arranged this time as a pace friendly wicket. Mitchell McClanaghan was

thumb

Miraz seeing improvements for Bangladesh in Test cricket

Even after spending a long timein Test cricket, Bangladesh are still unable to find the ground under its feet.In the ongoing Sylhet Test, the batting lineup of the Tigers collapsed

thumb

Sri Lanka bowling coach praises pacers

Sri Lanka are in the driver'sseat in the Sylhet Test. The Lankans ended the second day's play in a goodposition ahead of Bangladesh by 211 runs. The balance of the match is in thei

thumb

Sri Lanka eyeing 300-run target for Bangladesh in first Test

Sri Lanka are in an advantageousposition in the Sylhet Test. In the second innings, the Lankans batting with 5wickets are ahead of the Tigers by 211 runs. On the third day of the m

thumb

Sri Lanka-born physio gets doctoral degree in cricket injury in Australia

Sri Lanka-born cricketphysiotherapist Dulan Kodikara got his Ph.D. graduation in Australia. He hasachieved a significant milestone as the first physiotherapist hailing from SriLank

thumb

Sri Lanka bat first in decider, Mustafizur comes in place of Tanzim Sakib

Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis has won the toss and opted to bat first. This is the straight third time in the ODI series he has won the toss. Maheesh Theekshana has replaced inju

thumb

Sri Lanka expecting good wickets in Chattogram

After the T20, Sri Lanka isconfident of winning the ODI series as well. After the run festival of the T20series, the Lankans are expecting a good wicket in the ODIs as well.Chattog

