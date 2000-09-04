Nehal Wadhera Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|4th Sep, 2000
|Age
|23 years, 11 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|T20
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|5
|Innings
|10
|7
|Not Out
|1
|0
|Runs
|241
|376
|High Score
|64
|214
|Average
|26.77
|53.71
|Strike Rate
|145.18
|57.22
|100S
|0
|2
|50S
|2
|0
|6S
|12
|4
|4S
|23
|42
|Overview
|T20
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|5
|Innings
|0
|2
|overs
|0
|7
|Runs
|0
|36
|wickets
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.14
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
