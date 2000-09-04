
Nehal Wadhera Career, Biography & More

Nehal Wadhera
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born4th Sep, 2000
Age23 years, 11 months, 8 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewT201st Class
Matches145
Innings107
Not Out10
Runs241376
High Score64214
Average26.7753.71
Strike Rate145.1857.22
100S02
50S20
6S124
4S2342
OverviewT201st Class
Matches 145
Innings 02
overs 07
Runs 036
wickets 00
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 5.14
Strike Rate
4W 00
5W 00
10w 00
News related "Nehal Wadhera"
thumb

They should not give him that much priority: Irfan Pathan about Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya received harshcriticism on Saturday from Irfan Pathan, who demanded that the Indian team"not give him that much priority" and that the Mumbai Indians skipperperform w

thumb

Dale Steyn takes a veiled dig at Hardik Pandya after MI's loss against RR

Once Hardik Pandya was named theMumbai Indians captain, he has been the target of constant criticism. Whatdidn't help either were the outcomes. Fans of MI, who have been veryantago

thumb

Hardik Pandya's hitting ability is going down: Irfan Pathan

Hardik Pandya-led MumbaiIndians' current Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) campaign has continued todisappoint. In their most recent match, the five-time champions faced offagainst

thumb

IPL 2024: [WATCH] MI Rohit Sharma's Heartfelt Gesture to Yashasvi Jaiswal After Spectacular Comeback Hundred"

Yashasvi Jaiswal of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) silenced his critics with a stunning century against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in an exciting 38th encounter of the Indian Premier Leagu

thumb

IPL 2024 : "PBKS Co-owner Preity Zinta Slams 'Baseless' MI Rohit Sharma to Punjab Kings Rumors"

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI), was replaced by Hardik Pandya before the IPL 2024 season. This surprised many fans. Now, people are wondering what Sharma will

thumb

IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] "MS Dhoni Smashes IPL Record with Massive 101m Six in LSG vs CSK Match"

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) delivered a commanding performance as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets in a thrilling encounter on Friday, April 19th. Led by a stellar inn

thumb

Gerald Coetzee praises Ashutosh Sharma highly

Ashutosh Sharma, the uncappedbatter for the Punjab Kings, has received great accolades from Mumbai Indiansbowler Gerald Coetzee for his heroic performance in a losing cause in theu

thumb

It was my dream to hit a sweep shot off Jasprit Bumrah: Ashutosh Sharma

Batter Ashutosh Sharma of thePunjab Kings, who captivated cricket fans across the globe with his spectaculardisplay against the Mumbai Indians, expressed that it was his dream to h

thumb

IPL 2024 : RCB to wear Green kit for away game against KKR

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are facing tough times in the current IPL season, finding themselves at the bottom of the table with just 2 points from 7 matches. Their campa

thumb

Reveld : [ IPL 2024 ] Why Jonny Bairstow is Not Playing In MI v PBKS IPL 2024 Match

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) has made the decision to drop Jonny Bairstow against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 18 at Mohali following a series of lackluster performances in the ongoing

thumb

IPL 2024 : RCB Glenn Maxwell Injury Update KKR vs RCB

Glenn Maxwell's underwhelming performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is causing problems for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. So far in this 17th edition of the IPL, R

thumb

The person who makes me laugh the most is Rishabh Pant - Rohit Sharma

Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals (DC) delivered a commanding performance, overpowering the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a one-sided contest in Ahmedabad. Bowlin

