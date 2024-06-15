
Dinesh Nakrani Career, Biography & More

Dinesh Nakrani
NationalityUganda
RoleAll Rounder
Born21st Sep, 1991
Age32 years, 14 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
OverviewT20IT20List A
Matches434815
Innings374214
Not Out14147
Runs674758360
High Score777779
Average29.3027.0751.42
Strike Rate127.16126.33108.43
100S000
50S224
6S444913
4S445132
OverviewT20IT20List A
Matches 434815
Innings 404415
overs 139.1152.5117.2
Runs 798924525
wickets 545521
bestinning 6/76/73/20
bestmatch 6/76/73/20
Average 14.7716.8025.00
econ 5.736.044.47
Strike Rate 15.416.633.5
4W 110
5W 220
10w 000
News related "Dinesh Nakrani"
thumb

New Zealand team gift Kane Williamson's signed jersey to Uganda

At the Brian Lara Stadium inTrinidad on June 15 (Saturday), the New Zealand team gave the Uganda squad aspecial jersey in a touching gesture. New Zealand thrashed Uganda by 9wicket

thumb

"This will be my last T20 World Cup"- Trent Boult

Kiwi star pacer Trent Boult admitted this is going to be his last T20 World Cup after a 2 wicket-haul against Uganda, where New Zealand thrashed them by 9 wickets. Trent BoultNew Z

thumb

Wonderful experience for us: Uganda captain Brian Masaba on first-ever T20 WC journey

Uganda captain Brian Masabashares their experience of the first time playing in the ICC T20 World Cup aftertheir defeat against New Zealand.Uganda lost to New Zealand by 9wickets o

thumb

Clinical New Zealand thrash Uganda by 9 wickets to secure their maiden win of T20 WC 2024

New Zealand crashed Uganda by 9 wickets on Saturday (15th June). New Zealand bowlers ran riot through the Ugandan batting lineup and skittled them for a paltry 40. In reply, Devon

thumb

Just shows the difference in class: Uganda captain Brian Masaba

Uganda captain Brian Masabaadmits after the West Indies loss that there is a big difference in the classand they must take learning from the match. West Indies crushed Uganda by 13

thumb

We started off at 60%, now up to 70-80%: Powell after big win against Uganda

West Indies captain Rovman Powellsays after the big Uganda win that they’re improving match by match and theyare now at 70-80%.West Indies crushed Uganda by 134runs on Sunday (June

thumb

43-year-old Frank Nsubuga creates history in T20 World Cup

Uganda beat Papua New Guinea(PNG) by 3 wickets in the group-stage match of the tournament on Thursday (June6) and scripted a landmark in their cricket history with their first win

thumb

We wanted to show the world: Riazat Ali Shah after historic win against PNG

Uganda batter Riazat Ali Shah saysafter their first-ever T20 World Cup win that they knew how much talented theyare and they wanted to show this to all.Uganda beat Papua New Guinea

thumb

Runs around 100 would have been enough: Vala after defeat against Uganda

Papua New Guinea captain AssadVala thinks that they failed to adopt quickly which cost them the match againstUganda in the group-stage match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (

thumb

Pretty special win for us: Uganda captain Brian Musaba after first-ever T20 WC win

Uganda captain Brian Masabaexpresses his joy after their first-ever win in the ICC T20 World Cup historyon Thursday (June 6). They beat Papua New Guinea by 3 wickets in thegroup-st

thumb

PNG and Uganda to look for first win in WC

Papua New Guinea will take on Uganda in the 9th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Both the sides will see this as an excellent opportunity to grab their first ever win in a Worl

thumb

Uganda qualify for their first ICC T20 world cup from Africa qualifiers

Uganda have qualified for the upcoming T20 WC, 2024 in USA and West Indies. After Beating Rwanda by 9 wickets and 71 balls in hand Uganda booked their tickets for the upcoming T20

