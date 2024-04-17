Justin Langer Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|21st Nov, 1970
|Age
|53 years, 8 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|105
|8
|41
|239
|360
|Innings
|182
|7
|38
|226
|622
|Not Out
|12
|2
|2
|22
|57
|Runs
|7696
|160
|1015
|7875
|28382
|High Score
|250
|36
|97
|146
|342
|Average
|45.27
|32.00
|28.19
|38.60
|50.23
|Strike Rate
|54.22
|88.88
|136.42
|100S
|23
|0
|0
|14
|86
|50S
|30
|0
|5
|53
|110
|6S
|40
|4
|22
|0
|0
|4S
|912
|13
|126
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|105
|8
|41
|239
|360
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|1
|0
|0
|32.1
|64.2
|Runs
|3
|0
|0
|215
|210
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5
|bestinning
|3/51
|2/17
|bestmatch
|3/51
|Average
|30.71
|42.00
|econ
|3.00
|6.68
|3.26
|Strike Rate
|27.50
|77.2
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
