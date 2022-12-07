
Simi Singh

Simi Singh
NationalityIreland
RoleAll Rounder
Born4th Feb, 1987
Age37 years, 6 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3553907913
Innings3040737119
Not Out41114132
Runs59329611811614612
High Score10057109121121
Average22.8010.2020.0127.8236.00
Strike Rate72.76108.42127.4082.3461.32
100S10122
50S11562
6S78403710
4S47189613474
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3553907913
Innings 3053896718
overs 253.1160.5277539.5297.3
Runs 1011122520192309682
wickets 3944918427
bestinning 5/103/94/185/105/38
bestmatch 5/103/94/185/108/62
Average 25.9227.8422.1827.4825.25
econ 3.997.617.284.272.29
Strike Rate 38.921.918.238.566.1
4W 00230
5W 10011
10w 00000
News related "Simi Singh"
thumb

Miraz becomes second batter in ODIs to score century batting at No. 8 or lower

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy HasanMiraz has scored the first century of his ODI career in the ongoing second ODIagainst India in Mirpur. Batting at number eight, only one other ba

thumb

Ireland qualify for Super 12s eliminating two-time champions West Indies

Ireland have knocked out West Indiesfrom the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and secured the Super 12spot on Friday (October 21) in Hobart. They just crushed the two-tim

thumb

Raza's 82* propels Zimbabwe to stunning win over Ireland

Zimbabwe have kicked off their WorldCup campaign with an easy win of 31 runs against Ireland in the ICC Men’s T20World Cup 2022 on Monday (October 17) in Hobart.After being sent to

thumb

Andy McBrine left out of Ireland's T20 World Cup squad

Ireland have announced a strongsquad for the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup, which starts next month. Thesquad is seen as one of Ireland's strongest World Cup squads to date.

thumb

Sensational Simi ensures Ireland draw UAE series

Ireland have thrashed United Arab Emirates by 112 runs in the fourth ODI to level the four-match series 1-1, thanks to a fifty and a five-for from Simi Singh.[caption id="attachmen

thumb

Balbirnie to lead as Ireland announce 14 members squad

Cricket Ireland has chosen a dynamic 14-player squad for first one-day international match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The first match is going to take place

