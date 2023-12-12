Michael Hussey Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|27th May, 1975
|Age
|49 years, 2 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|79
|185
|38
|161
|381
|273
|Innings
|137
|157
|30
|149
|346
|486
|Not Out
|16
|44
|11
|27
|71
|49
|Runs
|6235
|5442
|721
|4569
|12123
|22783
|High Score
|195
|109
|60
|116
|123
|331
|Average
|51.52
|48.15
|37.94
|37.45
|44.08
|52.13
|Strike Rate
|50.13
|87.16
|136.29
|124.90
|78.96
|100S
|19
|3
|0
|1
|12
|61
|50S
|29
|39
|4
|35
|90
|103
|6S
|39
|80
|25
|121
|0
|0
|4S
|685
|383
|58
|423
|0
|0
News related "Michael Hussey"
Hayden discloses who would win a 100m race against prime Dhoni
MS Dhoni has often received compliments for his agility, quick reflexes, and potential to maintain high fitness standards. He was known for his tremendous fitness and athleticism.
IPL 2023: He’s progressing well, Fleming provides update on Stokes' bowling issue
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder BenStokes is healing well from a knee injury, according to coach Stephen Fleming.But, he said that the England international needs more time than ju
The Michael Hussey Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Michael Edward Killeen Hussey (born 27 May 1975) is an Australian cricket coach, commentator and former international cricketer who has played all forms of the game.Hussey is also
Mike Hussey tests negative for COVID-19; expected to return home on Sunday
Chennai Super Kings' batting coach Mike Hussey has finally returned with a negative coronavirus report on Friday. Now that he is tested negative, he is expected to fly back to Aust
Hussey's return to Australia in trouble after Maldives ban people from India
Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey's return to Australia in trouble after the Maldives ban people from India.The second wave of COVID-19 is hitting hard in India as t
Michael Hussey picks all time best IPL XI
Former Australian cricketer and current Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey is undoubtedly one of the greatest players played in Indian premier League (IPL). He picked
Hussey wants Dhoni to play for another 10 years
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has been away from cricket since the end of the World Cup. He was set to come back during the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the pandemic forced to
CSK suffer big blow
Just after their morale boosting win in the league opener, Chennai Super Kings’ received a huge blow with key middle order batsman Kedar Jadhav has ruled himself out of the Indian
'India favoured to retain Champions Trophy'
Former Australia all-rounder Michael Hussey, widely known as his nickname Mr Cricket, believes India are the favourites to win the Champions Trophy for the second time on the trot,