
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Sanjay Bangar Biography & More

Sanjay Bangar
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born11th Oct, 1972
Age51 years, 10 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches121533112165
Innings181528104271
Not Out223819
Runs47018038125608349
High Score1005767139212
Average29.3713.8415.2426.6633.13
Strike Rate32.4875.31124.50
100S100313
50S3121549
6S331700
4S57143500
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 121533112165
Innings 14143000
overs 12773.496.2710.43639.3
Runs 34338470935339341
wickets 773192300
bestinning 2/232/395/164/356/41
bestmatch 2/232/395/164/35
Average 49.0054.8522.8738.4031.13
econ 2.705.217.354.972.56
Strike Rate 108.863.118.646.372.7
4W 00030
5W 00109
10w 00001
News related "Sanjay Bangar"
thumb

Sanjay Bangar name as Head of Cricket Development at Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings have announced that they have appointed former head coach Sanjay Bangar as the franchise's new head of cricket development on December 8.Former India all-rounder Sanja

thumb

Indian team knows that they can't take Bangladesh lightly: Sanjay Bangar

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar reckons that Team India will not make the mistake of taking Bangladesh lightly in the upcoming game in Pune, which is just a few hours away fr

thumb

Sanjay Bangar opens up on the role Rohit Sharma should play in World Cup 2023

Indian captain Rohit Sharma will be leading his troops in the upcoming ODI World Cup, which will also be his maiden ODI World Cup as a captain. The Men in Blue will kick-start thei

thumb

RCB decide not to renew Mike Hesson's contract, appoint Andy Flower as new head coach

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)have not renewed the contracts of Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar. Hesson was thehead coach of the team and Bangar was the director of cricket.The re

thumb

Sanjay Bangar chips in with interesting idea for under-fire Rishabh Pant

India's young cricketer Rishabh Pant failed to bring the best out of himself during the recently-concluded T20I series against the South Africa national cricket team. The young sou

thumb

Agarwal gets brutally trolled for his wish on Bumrah's wedding

India's top-quality pacer Jasprit Bumrah has married TV sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. The fast bowler took to social media to share pictures which went viral in no time.So, as

thumb

Sanjay Bangar appointed as RCB's batting consultant

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar has been appointed as the batting consultant of Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2021.The proceedings for the next edition of the Indi

thumb

Sanjay Bangar names new Indian opening pair for 2nd T20I versus Australia

India might have lost ODI series against Australia but they ensured to start the T20I series on a winning note. Team India defeated the hosts by 11 runs at Manuka Oval in Canberra

thumb

Yuvraj wants to involve in coaching

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket last year. Though Yuvraj is still playing franchise cricket, i.e. Indian Premier League (I

thumb

'An elite level player may not be a good coach for average cricketers'

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar, talking about stars becoming coaches, he said that those who have played at a very elite level may not necessarily understand what player

thumb

Sanjay Bangar refuses BCB's coaching offer

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has reportedly refused Bangladesh Cricket Board's coaching offer citing personal and professional reasons. Some eight weeks ago BCB offered

thumb

BCB in talks with Sanjay Bangar for batting consultant role

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in talks with former Indian player Sanjay Bangar for batting consultant role in the longer format of the game.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.