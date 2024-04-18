Glenn Maxwell Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|14th Oct, 1988
|Age
|35 years, 9 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|129
|98
|405
|204
|69
|Innings
|14
|118
|90
|383
|185
|115
|Not Out
|1
|14
|14
|53
|22
|10
|Runs
|339
|3495
|2159
|9099
|5428
|4147
|High Score
|104
|108
|145
|154
|146
|278
|Average
|26.07
|33.60
|28.40
|27.57
|33.30
|39.49
|Strike Rate
|59.47
|124.68
|150.97
|152.31
|120.46
|73.86
|100S
|1
|2
|3
|5
|5
|7
|50S
|0
|23
|10
|52
|33
|24
|6S
|7
|128
|106
|443
|191
|65
|4S
|33
|333
|176
|769
|525
|469
News related "Glenn Maxwell"
IPL 2024 : RCB Glenn Maxwell Injury Update KKR vs RCB
Glenn Maxwell's underwhelming performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is causing problems for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. So far in this 17th edition of the IPL, R
Maxwell signs with Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket
Star Aussie all rounder Glenn Maxwell has signed with Washington Freedom to play thr Major League Cricket 2024 along with his teammates - Travis Head and Steve Smith under the coac
Ponting supports Maxwell's decision to take break from cricket
Glenn Maxwell's decision to takea break during the IPL 2024 season was supported by former Australia captainand Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting, who stated that the team management
Maxwell takes "mental and physical break" after a tough start to the IPL
Glenn Maxwell has elected to take a break from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to refresh himself physically and mentally after imploring Royal Challengers Bengaluru management pic
Glenn Maxwell doubtful for the next match against SRH
Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is doubtful for the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 15th April at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangaluru. According to News 24, Glenn
IPL 2024: Maxwell touches an embarrassing record against Mumbai Indians
Glenn Maxwell is having a rough patch for Royal Challengers Bangaluru in this season of IPL. Today against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium he touched an embarrassing record
"I Hope India Don't Pick Him" - Glenn Maxwell Jokingly Hopes India Doesn't Pick Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has added a humorous touch to the ongoing debate about Virat Kohli's selection for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Maxwell, who plays alongs
"Both Green and Maxwell are under pressure"- Tom Moody underlines on how RCB can fit Will Jacks
It's been a barren run so far for Royal Challengers Bangaluru in this season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Barring Virat Kohli, the batting lineup has been insipid for RCB.
"Mayank's consistent high pace is rare" - says Maxwell
Mayank Yadav has been a find of the IPL season for India. He has played two IPL matches for Lucknow Super Giants and won man of the match in both of the games. Mayank YadavGlenn Ma
RCB batting coach Neil McKenzie backs Glenn Maxwell amid poor start in IPL 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)batting coach Neil McKenzie thinks Australian star cricketer Glenn Maxwell willget back his form soon in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.Last
Australia considering extra spinner for T20 World Cup
Australia want to add a third spin bowler to their T20 World Cup team. To go to the World Cup, they want to bring along another spin bowler along with Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell.
Afghanistan Cricket Board disappointed with Cricket Australia's decision
Cricket Australia has postponed yet another bilateral series against Afghanistan citing human rights violations against women and girls and their non-participation in cricket in Af