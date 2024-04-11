
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Brad Hogg Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Brad Hogg Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Brad Hogg
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born6th Feb, 1971
Age53 years, 6 months, 5 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Wrist Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches71231514123399
Innings1065447152146
Not Out3260245332
Runs1867905535126063992
High Score7971415494158
Average26.5720.2513.7515.2626.3235.01
Strike Rate49.4678.60141.02105.40
100S000004
50S1201627
6S253800
4S144131800
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 71231514123399
Innings 131131513700
overs 254927.249500.51549.42248
Runs 9334188373346572137333
wickets 171567140257181
bestinning 2/405/322/314/95/236/44
bestmatch 4/1335/322/314/95/23
Average 54.8826.8453.2824.7528.0640.51
econ 3.674.517.616.914.653.26
Strike Rate 89.635.642.021.436.174.5
4W 030550
5W 020039
10w 000000
News related "Brad Hogg"
thumb

Josh Brown set to leave Brisbane Heat for Melbourne Renegades

Brisbane Heat's cult hero and power hitter batter Josh Brown has left Brisbane for Melbourne Renegades in a two year deal. Josh BrownJosh Brown was one of the main factors behind B

thumb

I think Parag had a bit of ego last year: Hogg

Riyan Parag has already played acouple of match-winning knocks for RR as they are the only team with anunbeaten record - four wins in as many matches.Australian spinner Brad Hoggap

thumb

Glenn Maxwell gets injured, and ruled out of match against Perth Scorchers

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell injured his forearm muscle while batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday and is expected to miss the upcoming game against the Perth Sco

thumb

Matt Short appointed as Adelaide Strikers new captain

The Adelaide Strikers have named 2022 Big Bash League player Matthew Short as their captain for the upcoming season. The all-rounder replaces another swashbuckling batsman, Travis

thumb

BBL 2023-24: Schedule, Squad, Fixtures All you need to know

The cricket world is abuzz with excitement as the 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) begins on December 7, offering fans a condensed yet thrilling display of T20 cricket.The

thumb

Izharulhaq Naveed joins Sydney Sixers as Rehan Ahmed withdraws in BBL 13

The Sydney Sixers have recalled Afghanistan legspinner Izharulhaq Naveed for this season's BBL after England's Rehan Ahmed withdrew from the tournament after being selected for the

thumb

Imad Wasim to play for Melbourne Stars in BBL 13

The Melbourne Stars have secured the services of recently retired Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, who will wear the Stars jersey for the remaining matches of the tournament after

thumb

Steve Smith will return to Sydney Sixers for the BBL 13

Steven Smith will make a short-term return to the Sydney Sixers for this year's 2023-24 BBL after being available for their opening game against the Melbourne Renegades on December

thumb

BBL 13: Khawaja and Labuschagne available for Brisbane Heat’s season opener

A decimated Brisbane Heat were able to secure the Australian test duo Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne for the BBL season opener against the Melbourne Stars on December 7th.ODI

thumb

Ian Bell joins Renegades as assistant coach for BBL 13

Former England batsman Ian Bell has joined the Melbourne Renegades as assistant coach for the upcoming BBL season under head coach David Saker.The Melbourne Renegades have finalize

thumb

Rashid Khan pull out of BBL 13 due to back injury

The Adelaide Strikers have been rocked by the news that Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has withdrawn from the upcoming Season 13 of the Big Bash League due to a back injury re

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.