







  • Imran Khan Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Imran Khan Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Imran Khan
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born5th Oct, 1952
Age71 years, 10 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches8817540425382
Innings1261514384582
Not Out254018099
Runs38073709131010017771
High Score13610211114170
Average37.6933.414.3333.2236.79
Strike Rate72.65100.00
100S610530
50S181906693
6S550100
4S101100
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 8817540425382
Innings 1421533900
overs 32431243.3137318710870.4
Runs 8258484410521131228726
wickets 362182395071287
bestinning 8/586/144/206/148/34
bestmatch 14/1166/144/206/14
Average 22.8126.6126.9722.3122.32
econ 2.543.897.673.542.64
Strike Rate 53.7040.9021.037.7050.6
4W 1731120
5W 2310670
10w 600013
News related "Imran Khan"
thumb

Fan spots hilarious similarities between Pakistan's 1992 and 2023 World Cup campaigns

As Babar Azam and his men were about to launch their World Cup campaign in India, one social media influencer took it upon himself to share the activities of all the fans - and tri

thumb

PCB revises and re-releases a new video featuring Imran Khan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)published an enhanced version of a promotional video highlighting Pakistan'sillustrious cricketing history on Thursday and labelled it as the"origin

thumb

Imran Khan sentenced to three years in Toshakhana case

Pakistan's former prime ministerand World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan was eventually sentenced to prison forcorruption. Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran has been sentenced t

thumb

Babar Azam will effortlessly surpass Virat Kohli says Imran Khan

Former cricket legend and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his firm belief that Babar Azam had the potential to surpass Virat Kohli's performances.Former Pakistan captain Imran

thumb

Imran Khan slams BCCI for isolating Pakistani players

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan has criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not allowing Pakistani cricketers to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

thumb

Shaheen Afridi's injury has changed the scenario for Pakistan: Imran Khan

Imran Khan praised Pakistan's fast bowling attack but regretted Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury during the T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England. England led by Jos Buttler

thumb

Babar wants to utilise powerplay to win the final

Pakistan and England are facingeach other in the T20 World Cup final tomorrow at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). To win the title, both teams will haveto give their all. Pakistan c

thumb

'If Pakistan do win the World Cup, in 2048 Babar Azam will be the Prime Minister of Pakistan'

This year's T20 World Cup isstrangely similar to the 1992 ODI World Cup. Pakistan won the World Cup in 1992under the leadership of Imran Khan. This time too, Pakistan are going tow

thumb

Teams with billion-dollar leagues are falling behind us: Ramiz Raja after India's defeat

Pakistan went from the brink of eliminationto the final, while India exited the T20 World Cup from the semi-final despitebeing the group champions in the Super 12 phase. Pakistan C

thumb

Players standing beside Imran Khan after he gets injured in gunfire attack

Former Pakistan captain andformer Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the rally in Wazirabad, Punjab. Hewas shot by a bullet in this long march organized to demand the restoration o

thumb

Imran wins the International Sports Personality award

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imran Khan received the International Sports Personality Award at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards in Dubai, United Arab Emirat

thumb

Imran Khan praises Pakistan despite defeat in Semi

Pakistan lost against Australia despite being in a commanding position. This loss in Semifinal has eliminated them from the ICC Twenty/20 World Cup. But they have earned praise of

