Hardik Pandya Net Worth, Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Hardik Pandya
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born11th Oct, 1993
Age30 years, 10 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches11779224410229
Innings1858712127846
Not Out181862131
Runs53216661348442520921351
High Score10892719192108
Average31.2933.3225.4329.5032.1830.02
Strike Rate73.88112.03139.83139.01105.2856.71
100S100001
50S4103171310
6S1265692297524
4S6812596321152167
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 11779224410229
Innings 1972811908839
overs 156.1496.2238.5529.1634.2449
Runs 52827791950430934331486
wickets 1773731529148
bestinning 5/284/244/164/164/245/28
bestmatch 6/504/244/164/164/248/91
Average 31.0538.0626.7128.3437.7230.95
econ 3.385.598.168.145.413.30
Strike Rate 55.140.719.620.841.856.1
4W 013310
5W 100003
10w 000000
News related "Hardik Pandya"
thumb

They should not give him that much priority: Irfan Pathan about Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya received harshcriticism on Saturday from Irfan Pathan, who demanded that the Indian team"not give him that much priority" and that the Mumbai Indians skipperperform w

thumb

"This game is becoming more and more closer"- Hardik Pandya after 10 run defeat to Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have beaten Mumbai Indians by 10 runs on Saturday (27th April). Aussie prodigious youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk's monstrous 84 off just 27 balls and Tristan Stubbs' b

thumb

Manjrekar does not include Kohli and Pandya in his WC squad

In 9 matches, 430 runs, averaging 61.42, with a strike rate of 145.76. This is Virat Kohli's performance in this IPL. There's no way to call this bad from any angle. However, Kohli

thumb

We believe we will qualify for the IPL playoffs: Gujarat Titans spinner Sai Kishore

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner SaiKishore stated that although though the team have only won two of its previousfive games, they still believe the squad will make the IPL playoffs.At

thumb

No Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul in Virendar Sehwag's T20 World Cup playing XI

Former cricketer Virender Sehwagselected his India XI for the Twenty20 World Cup, however star all-rounder HardikPandya was left out.There is less than a week tillIndia's T20 World

thumb

Dale Steyn takes a veiled dig at Hardik Pandya after MI's loss against RR

Once Hardik Pandya was named theMumbai Indians captain, he has been the target of constant criticism. Whatdidn't help either were the outcomes. Fans of MI, who have been veryantago

thumb

Hardik Pandya's hitting ability is going down: Irfan Pathan

Hardik Pandya-led MumbaiIndians' current Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) campaign has continued todisappoint. In their most recent match, the five-time champions faced offagainst

thumb

We put ourselves in trouble early on: Hardik

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya spoke after a heavy defeat against table toppers Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai lost the match by 9 wickets, as Rajasthan made light work of the chas

thumb

Uthappa on why Rohit was removed from captaincy

As MI fans search for the reason behind Rohit being replaced by Hardik as captain, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has offered an explanation.It's been four months since Mumba

thumb

Michael Clarke picks Dhoni as the greatest finisher ever

Indian legendary wk-batter batter MS Dhoni is still playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, despite taking retirement from international Cricket back in 2019, he's still servin

thumb

Hardik Pandya fined INR 12 lakhs due to maintaining slow over rate

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined for Rs 12 lakhs for breaching code of conduct against PBKS on Friday (19th April).Hardik's side was found guilty after maintaini

thumb

The person who makes me laugh the most is Rishabh Pant - Rohit Sharma

Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals (DC) delivered a commanding performance, overpowering the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a one-sided contest in Ahmedabad. Bowlin

Latest News

