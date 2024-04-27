Hardik Pandya Net Worth, Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|11th Oct, 1993
|Age
|30 years, 10 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|11
|77
|92
|244
|102
|29
|Innings
|18
|58
|71
|212
|78
|46
|Not Out
|1
|8
|18
|62
|13
|1
|Runs
|532
|1666
|1348
|4425
|2092
|1351
|High Score
|108
|92
|71
|91
|92
|108
|Average
|31.29
|33.32
|25.43
|29.50
|32.18
|30.02
|Strike Rate
|73.88
|112.03
|139.83
|139.01
|105.28
|56.71
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|4
|10
|3
|17
|13
|10
|6S
|12
|65
|69
|229
|75
|24
|4S
|68
|125
|96
|321
|152
|167
News related "Hardik Pandya"
They should not give him that much priority: Irfan Pathan about Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya received harshcriticism on Saturday from Irfan Pathan, who demanded that the Indian team"not give him that much priority" and that the Mumbai Indians skipperperform w
"This game is becoming more and more closer"- Hardik Pandya after 10 run defeat to Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals have beaten Mumbai Indians by 10 runs on Saturday (27th April). Aussie prodigious youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk's monstrous 84 off just 27 balls and Tristan Stubbs' b
Manjrekar does not include Kohli and Pandya in his WC squad
In 9 matches, 430 runs, averaging 61.42, with a strike rate of 145.76. This is Virat Kohli's performance in this IPL. There's no way to call this bad from any angle. However, Kohli
We believe we will qualify for the IPL playoffs: Gujarat Titans spinner Sai Kishore
Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner SaiKishore stated that although though the team have only won two of its previousfive games, they still believe the squad will make the IPL playoffs.At
No Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul in Virendar Sehwag's T20 World Cup playing XI
Former cricketer Virender Sehwagselected his India XI for the Twenty20 World Cup, however star all-rounder HardikPandya was left out.There is less than a week tillIndia's T20 World
Dale Steyn takes a veiled dig at Hardik Pandya after MI's loss against RR
Once Hardik Pandya was named theMumbai Indians captain, he has been the target of constant criticism. Whatdidn't help either were the outcomes. Fans of MI, who have been veryantago
Hardik Pandya's hitting ability is going down: Irfan Pathan
Hardik Pandya-led MumbaiIndians' current Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) campaign has continued todisappoint. In their most recent match, the five-time champions faced offagainst
We put ourselves in trouble early on: Hardik
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya spoke after a heavy defeat against table toppers Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai lost the match by 9 wickets, as Rajasthan made light work of the chas
Uthappa on why Rohit was removed from captaincy
As MI fans search for the reason behind Rohit being replaced by Hardik as captain, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has offered an explanation.It's been four months since Mumba
Michael Clarke picks Dhoni as the greatest finisher ever
Indian legendary wk-batter batter MS Dhoni is still playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, despite taking retirement from international Cricket back in 2019, he's still servin
Hardik Pandya fined INR 12 lakhs due to maintaining slow over rate
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined for Rs 12 lakhs for breaching code of conduct against PBKS on Friday (19th April).Hardik's side was found guilty after maintaini
The person who makes me laugh the most is Rishabh Pant - Rohit Sharma
Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals (DC) delivered a commanding performance, overpowering the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a one-sided contest in Ahmedabad. Bowlin