Yusuf Pathan
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|17th Nov, 1982
|Age
|41 years, 8 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|57
|22
|274
|199
|100
|Innings
|41
|18
|243
|175
|158
|Not Out
|11
|5
|67
|33
|18
|Runs
|810
|236
|4852
|4797
|4825
|High Score
|123
|37
|100
|148
|210
|Average
|27.00
|18.15
|27.56
|33.78
|34.46
|Strike Rate
|113.60
|146.58
|139.34
|110.42
|85.99
|100S
|2
|0
|1
|9
|11
|50S
|3
|0
|21
|28
|20
|6S
|43
|17
|243
|0
|0
|4S
|62
|11
|376
|0
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|57
|22
|274
|199
|100
|Innings
|50
|17
|140
|0
|0
|overs
|248.2
|50.5
|368.2
|1005.4
|2230.4
|Runs
|1365
|438
|2814
|5133
|6568
|wickets
|33
|13
|99
|124
|201
|bestinning
|3/49
|2/22
|4/10
|5/52
|6/40
|bestmatch
|3/49
|2/22
|4/10
|5/52
|Average
|41.36
|33.69
|28.42
|41.39
|32.67
|econ
|5.49
|8.61
|7.63
|5.10
|2.94
|Strike Rate
|45.1
|23.4
|22.3
|48.6
|66.5
|4W
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
News related "Yusuf Pathan"
Head smashes 39-ball century to create history in IPL
Travis Head slammed a 39 ball century and made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangaluru on Monday (15th April) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Head-
IPL 2024: Watch - Shubman Gill lost his cool after third umpire Nitin Menon didn't use ultra-edge technology while reviewing the decision
Shubman Gill engaged in a serious banter with on-field umpires after the third umpire, Nitin Menon decided to give not out without checking the ultra-edge technology. The incident
"They could have really helped me grow" - Dinesh Karthik reveals his biggest regret of IPL
The former Indian cricketer and RCB's veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik is currently busy with his franchise in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Apart f
"I know my limitations and my strengths" - Yash Thakur
Lucknow Super Giants pacer Yash Thakur did a splendid job with the ball against Gujarat Titans, picking up the first fifer of this edition of the Indian Premier League. The 25-year
IPL 2024: Watch - Axar Patel pulls off a one-handed stunner in MI vs DC clash
The Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The moment took place d
IPL 2024: Watch - Suryakumar Yadav departs for silver duck in his comeback against Delhi Capitals
Suryakumar Yadav has got a poor comeback against Delhi Capitals as he was dismissed for a duck in his first game for MumbaiIndians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The moment too
IPL 2024: 3 players who can replace Wanindu Hasaranga in Sunrisers Hyderabad squad
Under Pat Cummins's leadership, Sunrisers Hyderabad were doing well in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. But the 2016 edition champions suffered a major blow as one
IPL 2024: Watch - Riyan Parag's falcon like effort to save certain boundary in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore
Riyan Parag has been always good on the field as he saved a certain boundary after his teammate made a misfield at the long-on region during the game against Royal Challengers Bang
IPL 2024: Watch - Virat Kohli replicates Ravichandran Ashwin's leave in T20 World Cup 2022
Virat Kohli does a Ravichandran Ashwin as he left the ball the same way Ashwin did during the match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022. In that game, Ravichandran Ashwin ju
IPL 2024: Watch - Mohammed Siraj smashing monstrous sixes during nets session ahead upcoming clash against Rajasthan Royals
The pace sensation of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohammed Siraj has caught the spotlight after smashing a few sixes during the practice session ahead of the clash against Rajasth
"He is the next big thing" - Hanuma Vihari heaps praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder
The Andhra Pradesh-based cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy got heaped praise from Hanuma Vihari after he made a promising start for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he smashed a winning six again
IPL 2024: Watch - Pat Cummins upholding spirit of the game after denying 'Obstructing the Field' appeal against Ravindra Jadeja
Skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad won the hearts of the fans when he withdrew the appeal of Ravindra Jadeja who ran right in front of the stumps during the spell of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.