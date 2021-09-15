Pavan Deshpande
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|16th Sep, 1989
|Age
|34 years, 10 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|26
|28
|11
|Innings
|21
|27
|18
|Not Out
|6
|2
|4
|Runs
|517
|881
|439
|High Score
|63
|95
|70
|Average
|34.46
|35.24
|31.35
|Strike Rate
|138.97
|91.48
|46.11
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|3
|8
|4
|6S
|19
|15
|5
|4S
|39
|91
|49
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|26
|28
|11
|Innings
|12
|12
|13
|overs
|20.3
|48
|121.1
|Runs
|175
|229
|412
|wickets
|4
|5
|16
|bestinning
|2/34
|1/6
|3/5
|bestmatch
|2/34
|1/6
|6/93
|Average
|43.75
|45.80
|25.75
|econ
|8.53
|4.77
|3.40
|Strike Rate
|30.7
|57.6
|45.4
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
