Roger Mukasa Career, Biography & More

Roger Mukasa
NationalityUganda
Role
Born22nd May, 1989
Age35 years, 3 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3966343
Innings3764346
Not Out2200
Runs7451098904189
High Score8989117121
Average21.2817.7026.5831.50
Strike Rate127.35117.9353.08
100S0011
50S2340
6S253100
4S9012900
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3966343
Innings 318142
overs 1156.36816
Runs 8541533036
wickets 011100
bestinning 4/234/21
bestmatch 4/234/21
Average 37.7233.00
econ 7.727.344.852.25
Strike Rate 30.840.8
4W 0110
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Roger Mukasa"
