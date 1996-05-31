Tagenarine Chanderpaul Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|31st May, 1996
|Age
|28 years, 2 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|19
|66
|Innings
|15
|19
|122
|Not Out
|2
|0
|17
|Runs
|529
|551
|3892
|High Score
|207
|64
|207
|Average
|40.69
|29.00
|37.06
|Strike Rate
|39.68
|58.61
|100S
|1
|0
|7
|50S
|1
|2
|17
|6S
|5
|5
|0
|4S
|49
|50
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|19
|66
|Innings
|0
|1
|4
|overs
|0
|1
|12
|Runs
|0
|4
|10
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.00
|0.83
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Tagenarine Chanderpaul"
Tagenarine Chanderpaul named in West Indies 'A' team for Bangladesh tour
West Indies 'A' team will come toBangladesh next Thursday to play three unofficial Test matches againstBangladesh 'A' team. This team will be led by Joshua da Silva, the regularkee
Australia on verge of series sweep after day 3
Scott Boland’s triple-wicket maidenin the last session of day three gives Australia the perfect boost to wrap upthe Test in four days. West Indies fell into another disaster in cha
Australia in full control of Adelaide Test after day two
Australia are in a fullycomfortable position after day two against West Indies in the second and final Testin Adelaide. West Indies have had no answers in both batting and bowling
I tried to emulate Lyon: Roston Chase after the first Test against Australia
West Indies lost by 164 runs inthe first Test of the two-match series against the hosts Australia on Sunday(December 4) in Perth. The visitors showed a glimpse of hope in theirperf
Brathwaite keeps West Indies' hope alive on day four
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaitefought back for the hosts on the fourth day of the first Test in Perth after theycame to chase down a record 498 for victory. The Caribbeans st
Bowlers put Australia in driver's seat on day three
Australia have dominated thethird day of the first Test as well against West Indies in Perth. In responseto the hosts' 598 runs, West Indies were all out for 283 runs. Australia ta
Smith, Labuschagne's double-hundred helps Australia dominate West Indies on day two
West Indies finished the secondday of the first Test without any harm in reply of Australia’s mammoth firstinnings total of 598 runs at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Australia ended
We want to bat 100 overs: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite
The Australia-West Indies Testseries is starting at midnight. Both teams have great pacers. Their battle is expected to be quite intense.The two teams are going to meetat the Optus
Shivnarine Chanderpaul talks about his son ahead of Australia Test series
Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son offormer West Indies star cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul, was called up to thenational team last month. The 26-year-old young opener made it to the 15
West Indies name uncapped Tagenarine Chanderpaul in Test squad
Former West Indies batter ShivnarineChanderpaul's son Tagenarine Chanderpaul has been called up to the West IndiesTest team for the first time. Tagenarine is in the 15-member West
