
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Tagenarine Chanderpaul Career, Biography & More

Tagenarine Chanderpaul Career, Biography & More

Tagenarine Chanderpaul
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBatsman
Born31st May, 1996
Age28 years, 2 months, 12 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTList A1st Class
Matches81966
Innings1519122
Not Out2017
Runs5295513892
High Score20764207
Average40.6929.0037.06
Strike Rate39.6858.61
100S107
50S1217
6S550
4S49500
OverviewTESTList A1st Class
Matches 81966
Innings 014
overs 0112
Runs 0410
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 4.000.83
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Tagenarine Chanderpaul"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Tagenarine Chanderpaul named in West Indies 'A' team for Bangladesh tour

West Indies 'A' team will come toBangladesh next Thursday to play three unofficial Test matches againstBangladesh 'A' team. This team will be led by Joshua da Silva, the regularkee

thumb

Australia on verge of series sweep after day 3

Scott Boland’s triple-wicket maidenin the last session of day three gives Australia the perfect boost to wrap upthe Test in four days. West Indies fell into another disaster in cha

thumb

Australia in full control of Adelaide Test after day two

Australia are in a fullycomfortable position after day two against West Indies in the second and final Testin Adelaide. West Indies have had no answers in both batting and bowling

thumb

I tried to emulate Lyon: Roston Chase after the first Test against Australia

West Indies lost by 164 runs inthe first Test of the two-match series against the hosts Australia on Sunday(December 4) in Perth. The visitors showed a glimpse of hope in theirperf

thumb

Brathwaite keeps West Indies' hope alive on day four

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaitefought back for the hosts on the fourth day of the first Test in Perth after theycame to chase down a record 498 for victory. The Caribbeans st

thumb

Bowlers put Australia in driver's seat on day three

Australia have dominated thethird day of the first Test as well against West Indies in Perth. In responseto the hosts' 598 runs, West Indies were all out for 283 runs. Australia ta

thumb

Smith, Labuschagne's double-hundred helps Australia dominate West Indies on day two

West Indies finished the secondday of the first Test without any harm in reply of Australia’s mammoth firstinnings total of 598 runs at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Australia ended

thumb

We want to bat 100 overs: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite

The Australia-West Indies Testseries is starting at midnight. Both teams have great pacers. Their battle is expected to be quite intense.The two teams are going to meetat the Optus

thumb

Shivnarine Chanderpaul talks about his son ahead of Australia Test series

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son offormer West Indies star cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul, was called up to thenational team last month. The 26-year-old young opener made it to the 15

thumb

West Indies name uncapped Tagenarine Chanderpaul in Test squad

Former West Indies batter ShivnarineChanderpaul's son Tagenarine Chanderpaul has been called up to the West IndiesTest team for the first time. Tagenarine is in the 15-member West

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.