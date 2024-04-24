
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Sandeep Warrier

Sandeep Warrier
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born4th Apr, 1991
Age33 years, 4 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1686966
Innings082876
Not Out052036
Runs01323117
High Score07412
Average4.332.872.92
Strike Rate43.3335.3819.86
100S0000
50S0000
6S0001
4S01013
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1686966
Innings 16867122
overs 3236.4504.51946.2
Runs 23170427215526
wickets 06283217
bestinning 3/194/516/44
bestmatch 3/194/519/75
Average 27.4832.7825.46
econ 7.667.205.382.83
Strike Rate 22.936.453.8
4W 0019
5W 00012
10w 0000
News related "Sandeep Warrier"
thumb

Pant, Warrier shine in Delhi's narrow margin win over Gujrat

Delhi Capitals beat Gujrat Titans by a narrow margin of 4 runs on Wednesday (24th April) at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. Rishabh Pant's impressive 88* off 43 including a 31

thumb

Sandeep Warrier joins Gujrat Titans to replace Mohammad Shami

Gujrat Titans lost their pace ace Mohammad Shami for his ankle surgery. And now they have gone for his replacement in Sandeep Warrier, who previously played 5 IPL games. Sandeep Wa

thumb

Seifert tests positive for Covid-19, misses flight from India

New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not travel with other Kiwi players, support staff and commentators. He’ll stay at India and

thumb

IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra picks best playing XI for KKR

The Indian Premier League is just a couple of days away from getting underway at the United Arab Emirates. All the matches will be played across three venues namely Dubai, Abu Dhab

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.