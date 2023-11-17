
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Mohammad Kaif Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Mohammad Kaif Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Mohammad Kaif
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born1st Dec, 1980
Age43 years, 8 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches1312575269186
Innings2211068248289
Not Out324114224
Runs62427531237776310229
High Score14811170151202
Average32.8432.0121.7037.6838.60
Strike Rate40.3172.03102.99
100S120619
50S31775959
6S292600
4S6422811700
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 1312575269186
Innings 10000
overs 300194.2247.2
Runs 4001009715
wickets 0003320
bestinning 4/233/4
bestmatch 4/23
Average 30.5735.75
econ 1.335.192.89
Strike Rate 35.374.2
4W 00020
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Mohammad Kaif"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Pakistan cricketers are too soft, says Mohammad Kaifint

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has taken a swipe at the Pakistan cricket team, calling them "too soft" after their disappointing performance in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.Pa

thumb

Mohammed Kaif opens up on Virat Kohli's preparations in the nets ahead of Bangladesh clash

Mohammed Kaif reckons that Virat Kohli picked up lessons from the errors he committed in the recent meetings against Bangladesh. The right-handed batsman faced issues in dealing wi

thumb

Ashwin would have never been in the World Cup scene if not for Axar's injury: Mohammed Kaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif is of the belief that Ravichandran Ashwin would have never been in the ICC ODI World Cup scene had it not been for Axar Patel's injury. Ravi A

thumb

Hardik Pandya has learned to take responsibility: Mohammed Kaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif is of the notion that all-rounder Hardik Pandya has learned to take responsibility to deliver the goods for the team. While speaking to the br

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Robin Uthappa announce retirement from all formats of cricket

Powerful batsman Robin Uthappa has announced his decision to retire from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing down the curtain on a 20-year professional career in the country.Indi

thumb

Kaif heaps praise on Pujara's Test team comeback

Cheteshwar Pujara has been one of the consistent batters of the Indian national cricket team as far as the purest format of the game is concerned. The right-handed batter has score

thumb

IPL 2022: Ambati Rayudu announces IPL withdrawal tweet and deletes within minutes

Chennai Super Kings star batter Ambati Rayudu has announced he will be retiring from the Indian Premier League after the 2022 season. Known for his middle-class adventures, the Hyd

thumb

Watch: When Ganguly underestimated Kaif in NatWest Series 2002 final

The Natwest Series 2002 final is still fresh in the minds of every Indian cricket fan. Even today, they can recollect what happened in the climax and how things panned out when Tea

thumb

Kaif backs Iyer for India's No.4 spot

Team India's future is in great hands and thanks to the young talents who are blooming at the right time. For so long, India's No.4 has often been an issue which was not sorted out

thumb

Irfan hilariously asks Kaif over his 'fitness' remark

Some days ago, former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif chipped in with opinion over fitness in modern-day cricket. He said that only him, Lakshmipathy Balaji and probably Yuvraj Sing

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.