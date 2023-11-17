Mohammad Kaif Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|1st Dec, 1980
|Age
|43 years, 8 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|125
|75
|269
|186
|Innings
|22
|110
|68
|248
|289
|Not Out
|3
|24
|11
|42
|24
|Runs
|624
|2753
|1237
|7763
|10229
|High Score
|148
|111
|70
|151
|202
|Average
|32.84
|32.01
|21.70
|37.68
|38.60
|Strike Rate
|40.31
|72.03
|102.99
|100S
|1
|2
|0
|6
|19
|50S
|3
|17
|7
|59
|59
|6S
|2
|9
|26
|0
|0
|4S
|64
|228
|117
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|125
|75
|269
|186
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|3
|0
|0
|194.2
|247.2
|Runs
|4
|0
|0
|1009
|715
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|33
|20
|bestinning
|4/23
|3/4
|bestmatch
|4/23
|Average
|30.57
|35.75
|econ
|1.33
|5.19
|2.89
|Strike Rate
|35.3
|74.2
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Mohammad Kaif"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Pakistan cricketers are too soft, says Mohammad Kaifint
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has taken a swipe at the Pakistan cricket team, calling them "too soft" after their disappointing performance in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.Pa
Mohammed Kaif opens up on Virat Kohli's preparations in the nets ahead of Bangladesh clash
Mohammed Kaif reckons that Virat Kohli picked up lessons from the errors he committed in the recent meetings against Bangladesh. The right-handed batsman faced issues in dealing wi
Ashwin would have never been in the World Cup scene if not for Axar's injury: Mohammed Kaif
Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif is of the belief that Ravichandran Ashwin would have never been in the ICC ODI World Cup scene had it not been for Axar Patel's injury. Ravi A
Hardik Pandya has learned to take responsibility: Mohammed Kaif
Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif is of the notion that all-rounder Hardik Pandya has learned to take responsibility to deliver the goods for the team. While speaking to the br
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Robin Uthappa announce retirement from all formats of cricket
Powerful batsman Robin Uthappa has announced his decision to retire from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing down the curtain on a 20-year professional career in the country.Indi
Kaif heaps praise on Pujara's Test team comeback
Cheteshwar Pujara has been one of the consistent batters of the Indian national cricket team as far as the purest format of the game is concerned. The right-handed batter has score
IPL 2022: Ambati Rayudu announces IPL withdrawal tweet and deletes within minutes
Chennai Super Kings star batter Ambati Rayudu has announced he will be retiring from the Indian Premier League after the 2022 season. Known for his middle-class adventures, the Hyd
Watch: When Ganguly underestimated Kaif in NatWest Series 2002 final
The Natwest Series 2002 final is still fresh in the minds of every Indian cricket fan. Even today, they can recollect what happened in the climax and how things panned out when Tea
Kaif backs Iyer for India's No.4 spot
Team India's future is in great hands and thanks to the young talents who are blooming at the right time. For so long, India's No.4 has often been an issue which was not sorted out
Irfan hilariously asks Kaif over his 'fitness' remark
Some days ago, former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif chipped in with opinion over fitness in modern-day cricket. He said that only him, Lakshmipathy Balaji and probably Yuvraj Sing