Ollie Pope Career, Biography & More

Ollie Pope
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born2nd Jan, 1998
Age26 years, 7 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches38473190
Innings674528143
Not Out511516
Runs213610557676403
High Score2056293274
Average34.4531.0233.3450.41
Strike Rate61.52134.7379.4865.49
100S40018
50S113524
6S11151139
4S24310052791
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 38473190
Innings 0001
overs 0001
Runs 00010
wickets 0000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 10.00
Strike Rate
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Ollie Pope"
thumb

Josh Tongue refocused on the near future with Nottinghamshire

Josh Tongue reflects on hiseventful summer last year, acknowledging the rapidity of his ascent and thechallenges he faced with injuries. These experiences have instilled in theEngl

thumb

James Anderson might not play for Lancashire before June

James Anderson is trying to limithis workload before England's Tests against Sri Lanka and the West Indies inthe second half of the summer, therefore he is unlikely to play for Lan

thumb

Jofra Archer in contention for T20 World Cup

England pacer Jofra Archer mayparticipate in the T20 World Cup this year, but he will not play test cricketagain until 2025, per England managing director Rob Key.Archer's 2023 cam

thumb

Andrew Flintoff joins England’s backroom staff for T20 World Cup 2024

Andrew Flintoff has been added toEngland's coaching staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Just before the WorldCup, Flintoff will be in the English coaching staff in the T20 series

thumb

16 Bangladeshi unsold at the auction of 'The Hundred'

16 Bangladeshis were named in the draft of the Hundred. But no one got a team, everyone was unsold at the auction. The 16 Bangladeshis were : Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Litton D

thumb

Roy reveals reason behind his omission from IPL

February 2019. India - Pakistanborder conflict is a hot topic.​ ​ BCCI Committee of Administrators chief VinodRai suggested that cricketers who play PSL should not be allowed to pl

thumb

Do you get any runs outside India: Anderson reveals message during Gill spat

41-year-old England pacer JamesAnderson revealed what happened to India's batter Shubman Gill at the crease inthe Dharamsala Test.The match was made more fun bythe fight between th

thumb

Ravichandran Ashwin takes a dig at Ben Stokes

Australia won the second Testagainst New Zealand. They won by 3 wickets thanks to a great innings byMitchell Marsh and Alex Carey. India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, whopulled

thumb

16 Bangladeshi named in the draft of 'The Hundred'

The most recent form of Cricket is the Hundred invented by England Cricket Board (ECB). Despite not granted by ICC, ECB runs a a league of it. Now 16 Bangladeshis have been named i

thumb

I guess English fans will be thankful Kohli is not playing: Anderson

English fast bowler JamesAnderson was upset that Virat Kohli wasn't in the current Test series againstIndia. He also said that Kohli was very talented and thanked the Indian team's

thumb

Eoin Morgan becomes new PCA president

England's World Cup-winningcaptain Eoin Morgan has now been appointed as the president of the ProfessionalCricketers' Association (PCA). Morgan will replace current president Charl

thumb

We need to have a camera: Vaughan on ongoing DRS controversy

The debate about DRS does notwant to stop. This time, the DRS controversy about Joe Root's LBW in the RanchiTest has come to a new discussion. For transparency, former England capt

Latest News

