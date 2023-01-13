
  Chadwick Walton Career, Records, Biography & More

Chadwick Walton Career, Records, Biography & More

Chadwick Walton
NationalityWest Indies
Role
Born3rd Jul, 1985
Age39 years, 1 month9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches29191889587
Innings481717886152
Not Out00022411
Runs1353225356821483879
High Score10194099169125
Average3.256.6213.2322.8726.1927.51
Strike Rate65.0061.62110.83123.88
100S000045
50S00015822
6S101117100
4S072330100
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 29191889587
Innings 000107
overs 0001027
Runs 0007085
wickets 000004
bestinning 2/10
bestmatch 3/14
Average 21.25
econ 7.003.14
Strike Rate 40.5
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Chadwick Walton"
thumb

BPL 2023: Abrar, Hasan, Charles, Walton join Comilla Victorians squad

Four foreign cricketers have cometo Bangladesh to play in the ninth season of the Bangladesh Premier League(BPL). All four cricketers come to play for the reigning champions Comill

thumb

Chattogram eliminate Khulna in cliffhanger

Chattogram Challengers defeated Khulna Tigers by 7 runs in the eliminator of the eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). With this victory, Chattogram cruise towards th

thumb

Karachi win Pakistan's biggest rivalry

Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets in the final of the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi. So Karachi got their maiden title beating their bigges

thumb

'I will make sure your notebook celebration doesn't work', Kohli to Williams

West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams admitted that, Virat Kohli was the first cricketer he did the 'notebook' celebration after he got Kohli's wicket. Kesrick Williams said he

thumb

Watch: Walton hilariously grabs Ben's legs in PSL

Pakistan Super League has been increasingly entertaining and interesting as it has been hitting the headlines for all the hilarious reasons. The fifth edition of the league witness

thumb

Hand bruises throw Nazmul Islam out of action for three weeks

On Tuesday, Bangladesh Cricket Board physician Debashish Chowdhury revealed that left hand spinner Nazmul Islam Apu has been thrown out of all actions for at least three weeks afte

thumb

Windies squad announced for Bangladesh T20Is

A 13-member Windies squad has been announced for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh which begins in St. Kitts on Tuesday (July 31). Windies' world cup hero Mar

thumb

Chadwick Walton to play for Titans

In preparation for the upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) , Khulna Titans on Friday have confirmed the inclusion of West Indian wicket keeper batsman Chadwick W

