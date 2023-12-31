
Dane Paterson

Dane Paterson
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBowlers
Born4th Apr, 1989
Age35 years, 4 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches248106107145
Innings4023847177
Not Out301171753
Runs43051753881451
High Score3904242959
Average43.005.008.3312.9311.70
Strike Rate87.75250.00120.68106.3072.15
100S000000
50S000001
6S00052674
4S7011323146
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 248106107145
Innings 348103104260
overs 57.534.529.5347.3847.44028.1
Runs 1662172652791449712508
wickets 449110148537
bestinning 2/863/444/324/245/198/52
bestmatch 3/1043/444/324/245/1910/62
Average 41.5054.2529.4425.3730.3823.29
econ 2.876.228.888.035.303.10
Strike Rate 86.752.219.818.934.345.0
4W 0013516
5W 0000120
10w 000002
News related "Dane Paterson"
thumb

Uncapped Neil Brand to captain newly looked South Africa team in New Zealand series

The schedule of South Africa'stour of New Zealand is going to clash with their country's domestic T20 LeagueSA20. As a result, South Africa is sending a squad for the tour of New Z

thumb

South Africa announce Philander's replacement for Boxing Day Test

South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander is set to miss the boxing day Test match against Pakistan due to a fractured finger.Uncapped Dane Paterson has been added to the squad for

thumb

SA ODI squad announced; Bavuma, Paterson in

Dane Paterson has earned a maiden ODI call-up as Cricket South Africa announces 14-man squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বাংলাদেশের বিপক্ষে দক্

thumb

Paterson named Morkel's replacement

Right-arm fast bowler Dane Paterson has been announced as replacement for injured Morne Morkel for the second Test against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ পুরো সির

