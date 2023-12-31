Dane Paterson
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|4th Apr, 1989
|Age
|35 years, 4 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|4
|8
|106
|107
|145
|Innings
|4
|0
|2
|38
|47
|177
|Not Out
|3
|0
|1
|17
|17
|53
|Runs
|43
|0
|5
|175
|388
|1451
|High Score
|39
|0
|4
|24
|29
|59
|Average
|43.00
|5.00
|8.33
|12.93
|11.70
|Strike Rate
|87.75
|250.00
|120.68
|106.30
|72.15
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|5
|26
|74
|4S
|7
|0
|1
|13
|23
|146
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|4
|8
|106
|107
|145
|Innings
|3
|4
|8
|103
|104
|260
|overs
|57.5
|34.5
|29.5
|347.3
|847.4
|4028.1
|Runs
|166
|217
|265
|2791
|4497
|12508
|wickets
|4
|4
|9
|110
|148
|537
|bestinning
|2/86
|3/44
|4/32
|4/24
|5/19
|8/52
|bestmatch
|3/104
|3/44
|4/32
|4/24
|5/19
|10/62
|Average
|41.50
|54.25
|29.44
|25.37
|30.38
|23.29
|econ
|2.87
|6.22
|8.88
|8.03
|5.30
|3.10
|Strike Rate
|86.7
|52.2
|19.8
|18.9
|34.3
|45.0
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|16
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
News related "Dane Paterson"
Uncapped Neil Brand to captain newly looked South Africa team in New Zealand series
The schedule of South Africa'stour of New Zealand is going to clash with their country's domestic T20 LeagueSA20. As a result, South Africa is sending a squad for the tour of New Z
South Africa announce Philander's replacement for Boxing Day Test
South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander is set to miss the boxing day Test match against Pakistan due to a fractured finger.Uncapped Dane Paterson has been added to the squad for
SA ODI squad announced; Bavuma, Paterson in
Dane Paterson has earned a maiden ODI call-up as Cricket South Africa announces 14-man squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বাংলাদেশের বিপক্ষে দক্
Paterson named Morkel's replacement
Right-arm fast bowler Dane Paterson has been announced as replacement for injured Morne Morkel for the second Test against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ পুরো সির