Benny Howell Career, Records, Biography & More

Benny Howell
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born5th Oct, 1988
Age35 years, 10 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches2088786
Innings16873136
Not Out521413
Runs257420903378
High Score57122163
Average22.1835.4227.46
Strike Rate133.6491.1454.35
100S012
50S61318
6S995542
4S188141405
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 2088786
Innings 18769103
overs 637.2517.11075.5
Runs 467226983222
wickets 2067996
bestinning 5/183/375/57
bestmatch 5/183/378/96
Average 22.6734.1533.56
econ 7.335.212.99
Strike Rate 18.539.267.2
4W 302
5W 101
10w 000
News related "Benny Howell"
thumb

Babar Azam stars in Rangpur's win against Sylhet

Rangpur Riders got a hard-earnedwin against Sylhet Strikers in the 7th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Pakistan star Babar Azam fought alone for Rangpur after falling

thumb

Bangla Tigers devour Team Abu Dhabi by 9 wickets to inflict their fifth consecutive defeat

Bangla Tigers pounced on Team AbuDhabi to record a nine-wicket victory and also inflict a fifth consecutivedefeat in the 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadiu

thumb

Moeen, Russell, Narine, Pollard, Bravo, Nabi, Mujeeb to participate in BPL 2023

The question can be raised as tohow much excitement there was in the early part of the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL). But at the end of the BPL, many T20 superstars of the worldcr

thumb

Five foreign cricketers leave BPL to play ILT20

There was already an apprehensionthat some foreign cricketers might go to play in the International League T20(ILT20) which would start during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

thumb

BPL 2023: Rangpur Riders sign experienced English all-rounder Benny Howell

Rangpur Riders have signed the veteran English all-rounderBenny Howell for the upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) which isscheduled to start from January next

thumb

Wanindu Hasaranga becomes first player to take hat-trick in LPL

Sri Lanka star spinner WaninduHasaranga's meteoric rise continues as he made history by taking the first hattrick by a bowler in Lanka Premier League (LPL). On Tuesday, December 6

thumb

Chattogram Challengers go on top of the table

Chattogram Challengers have posted the highest total of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 to beat Khulna Tigers by 25 runs at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.Put

thumb

Nasum, Shoriful turn things around in Chattogram's win

Chattogram Challengers have got their first win of this Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) thumping Minister Dhaka by 30 runs in their second game.Dhaka, who also had lost in their fi

thumb

Taskin, Chandimal sign for Sylhet Sunrisers

Sylhet Sunrisers have confirmed Taskin Ahmed as direct local signing alongside two overseas players for the 2022 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Each team can sign one local player

thumb

Chattogram Challengers confirm Benny Howell for BPL

English all-rounder Benny Howell has joined the Chattogram Challengers through direct signing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The Challengers have also taken Lewis directly

thumb

Brathwaite, Malan, Howell latest inclusions of Khulna Titans

Khulna Titans, one of the participating teams of fifth season’s of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), have made a big announcement on Thursday as they have confirmed the news of sign

