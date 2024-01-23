Benny Howell Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|5th Oct, 1988
|Age
|35 years, 10 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|208
|87
|86
|Innings
|168
|73
|136
|Not Out
|52
|14
|13
|Runs
|2574
|2090
|3378
|High Score
|57
|122
|163
|Average
|22.18
|35.42
|27.46
|Strike Rate
|133.64
|91.14
|54.35
|100S
|0
|1
|2
|50S
|6
|13
|18
|6S
|99
|55
|42
|4S
|188
|141
|405
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|208
|87
|86
|Innings
|187
|69
|103
|overs
|637.2
|517.1
|1075.5
|Runs
|4672
|2698
|3222
|wickets
|206
|79
|96
|bestinning
|5/18
|3/37
|5/57
|bestmatch
|5/18
|3/37
|8/96
|Average
|22.67
|34.15
|33.56
|econ
|7.33
|5.21
|2.99
|Strike Rate
|18.5
|39.2
|67.2
|4W
|3
|0
|2
|5W
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
