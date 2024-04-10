
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Ryan Sidebottom Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Ryan Sidebottom Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Ryan Sidebottom
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born15th Jan, 1978
Age46 years, 6 months, 28 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches22251885186230
Innings311812689284
Not Out1181183991
Runs31313351405522684
High Score31245173261
Average15.6513.3017.5011.0413.90
Strike Rate34.6668.55125.00101.44nullnull
100S000000
50S000003
6S000000
4S371111100
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 22251885186230
Innings 3625188500
overs 802212.561.1299.313716534
Runs 223110394372149613418138
wickets 79292393198762
bestinning 7/473/193/164/256/407/37
bestmatch 10/1393/193/164/256/40null
Average 28.2435.8219.0023.1030.9723.80
econ 2.784.887.147.174.472.77
Strike Rate 60.944.015.919.341.551.4
4W 500110
5W 5000231
10w 100004
News related "Ryan Sidebottom"
thumb

Josh Tongue refocused on the near future with Nottinghamshire

Josh Tongue reflects on hiseventful summer last year, acknowledging the rapidity of his ascent and thechallenges he faced with injuries. These experiences have instilled in theEngl

thumb

James Anderson might not play for Lancashire before June

James Anderson is trying to limithis workload before England's Tests against Sri Lanka and the West Indies inthe second half of the summer, therefore he is unlikely to play for Lan

thumb

Jofra Archer in contention for T20 World Cup

England pacer Jofra Archer mayparticipate in the T20 World Cup this year, but he will not play test cricketagain until 2025, per England managing director Rob Key.Archer's 2023 cam

thumb

Andrew Flintoff joins England’s backroom staff for T20 World Cup 2024

Andrew Flintoff has been added toEngland's coaching staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Just before the WorldCup, Flintoff will be in the English coaching staff in the T20 series

thumb

Roy reveals reason behind his omission from IPL

February 2019. India - Pakistanborder conflict is a hot topic.​ ​ BCCI Committee of Administrators chief VinodRai suggested that cricketers who play PSL should not be allowed to pl

thumb

Do you get any runs outside India: Anderson reveals message during Gill spat

41-year-old England pacer JamesAnderson revealed what happened to India's batter Shubman Gill at the crease inthe Dharamsala Test.The match was made more fun bythe fight between th

thumb

Ravichandran Ashwin takes a dig at Ben Stokes

Australia won the second Testagainst New Zealand. They won by 3 wickets thanks to a great innings byMitchell Marsh and Alex Carey. India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, whopulled

thumb

I guess English fans will be thankful Kohli is not playing: Anderson

English fast bowler JamesAnderson was upset that Virat Kohli wasn't in the current Test series againstIndia. He also said that Kohli was very talented and thanked the Indian team's

thumb

Eoin Morgan becomes new PCA president

England's World Cup-winningcaptain Eoin Morgan has now been appointed as the president of the ProfessionalCricketers' Association (PCA). Morgan will replace current president Charl

thumb

We need to have a camera: Vaughan on ongoing DRS controversy

The debate about DRS does notwant to stop. This time, the DRS controversy about Joe Root's LBW in the RanchiTest has come to a new discussion. For transparency, former England capt

thumb

Jack Leach to undergo knee surgery

England's off-spinner Jack Leachreturned home midway through the India tour due to a knee injury. He suffered aknee injury in the first match of the five-match Test series at Hyder

thumb

Jack Leach ruled out of India Tests

England spinner Jack Leach hasbeen ruled out of the rest of the India Test series due to a knee injury. Leachinjured his knee in Hyderabad in the first Test.Leach injured his knee

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.