Assad Vala
|Nationality
|Papua New Guinea
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|5th Aug, 1987
|Age
|37 years, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|66
|43
|62
|101
|7
|Innings
|66
|41
|60
|101
|14
|Not Out
|1
|6
|6
|4
|3
|Runs
|2003
|839
|1123
|2986
|700
|High Score
|104
|93
|93
|105
|144
|Average
|30.81
|23.97
|20.79
|30.78
|63.63
|Strike Rate
|69.26
|117.50
|109.02
|70.12
|57.14
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|50S
|12
|6
|7
|18
|3
|6S
|28
|26
|28
|0
|6
|4S
|161
|77
|104
|0
|57
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|66
|43
|62
|101
|7
|Innings
|61
|26
|34
|0
|4
|overs
|398
|64.5
|85.5
|450.2
|56.5
|Runs
|1579
|427
|602
|1811
|166
|wickets
|55
|27
|31
|69
|5
|bestinning
|3/17
|3/7
|3/7
|3/17
|2/80
|bestmatch
|3/17
|3/7
|3/7
|3/17
|2/80
|Average
|28.70
|15.81
|19.41
|26.24
|33.20
|econ
|3.96
|6.58
|7.01
|4.02
|2.92
|Strike Rate
|43.4
|14.4
|16.6
|39.1
|68.2
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
