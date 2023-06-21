
Mohammad Nadeem

NationalityOman
RoleAll Rounder
Born4th Sep, 1982
Age41 years, 11 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches34374050
Innings30232445
Not Out125615
Runs7053213281055
High Score69777769
Average39.1617.8318.2235.16
Strike Rate63.85107.71109.3361.05
100S0000
50S5117
6S8121311
4S53151578
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 34374050
Innings 26374040
overs 135.2104112211
Runs 7537578151102
wickets 19252734
bestinning 3/434/234/234/47
bestmatch 3/434/234/234/47
Average 39.6330.2830.1832.41
econ 5.567.277.275.22
Strike Rate 42.724.924.837.2
4W 0111
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Mohammad Nadeem"
thumb

High flying Oman demolish UAE to become table topper

Oman demolished UAE by 5 wickets to become the table topper of group B. Oman chased down 228 given by UAE in the match number 8 of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Wednesda

thumb

Oman continue their winning run beating heavyweight Ireland

Oman continue their superb form in Pentangular T20I Series as they beat the favorite Ireland by 43 runs on Sunday, October 6 at Al Amerat. With the win, Oman maintained their first

