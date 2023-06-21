Mohammad Nadeem
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|4th Sep, 1982
|Age
|41 years, 11 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|34
|37
|40
|50
|Innings
|30
|23
|24
|45
|Not Out
|12
|5
|6
|15
|Runs
|705
|321
|328
|1055
|High Score
|69
|77
|77
|69
|Average
|39.16
|17.83
|18.22
|35.16
|Strike Rate
|63.85
|107.71
|109.33
|61.05
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|5
|1
|1
|7
|6S
|8
|12
|13
|11
|4S
|53
|15
|15
|78
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|34
|37
|40
|50
|Innings
|26
|37
|40
|40
|overs
|135.2
|104
|112
|211
|Runs
|753
|757
|815
|1102
|wickets
|19
|25
|27
|34
|bestinning
|3/43
|4/23
|4/23
|4/47
|bestmatch
|3/43
|4/23
|4/23
|4/47
|Average
|39.63
|30.28
|30.18
|32.41
|econ
|5.56
|7.27
|7.27
|5.22
|Strike Rate
|42.7
|24.9
|24.8
|37.2
|4W
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
