Fawad Alam Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|8th Oct, 1985
|Age
|38 years, 10 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|19
|38
|24
|120
|203
|201
|Innings
|30
|36
|17
|98
|179
|314
|Not Out
|4
|12
|6
|25
|44
|53
|Runs
|1011
|966
|194
|2258
|6577
|14526
|High Score
|168
|114
|28
|70
|149
|296
|Average
|38.88
|40.25
|17.63
|30.93
|48.71
|55.65
|Strike Rate
|46.58
|74.47
|114.79
|119.28
|100S
|5
|1
|0
|0
|8
|43
|50S
|2
|6
|0
|13
|40
|70
|6S
|3
|6
|7
|34
|0
|0
|4S
|112
|59
|7
|182
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|19
|38
|24
|120
|203
|201
|Innings
|3
|13
|6
|47
|0
|0
|overs
|16
|66.2
|15
|110.1
|721.1
|890.4
|Runs
|54
|377
|95
|813
|3603
|2523
|wickets
|2
|5
|8
|43
|89
|60
|bestinning
|2/46
|1/8
|3/7
|5/27
|5/53
|4/27
|bestmatch
|2/46
|1/8
|3/7
|5/27
|5/53
|4/27
|Average
|27.00
|75.40
|11.87
|18.90
|40.48
|42.05
|econ
|3.37
|5.68
|6.33
|7.37
|4.99
|2.83
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|79.6
|11.2
|15.3
|48.6
|89.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Fawad Alam"
PCB issues show-cause notice to Pakistan players in USA
Several Pakistani cricketers havegone to play in the minor leagues of the United States without taking PCB'sno-objection certificates (NOC’s). Initially, the Pakistan Cricket Board
Fawad Alam quits Pakistan cricket to play cricket in USA
Left-handed batsman Fawad Alam ended his 14-year career for Pakistan and is now ready to pursue his career in the United States of America (USA). The 37-year-old is said to play fo
Chief selector Wasim reveals why Fawad was dropped fromEngland Tests
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim has commented on the decision to drop middle-order batsman Fawad Alam for the forthcoming Test series against England.Pak
Pakistan exclude Fawad, Hasan, Yasir, Sajid for England series
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announcedthe 18-member squad ahead of the three-match Test series against England. Aspreviously announced, Shaheen Shah Afridi is not in the team d
The Fawad Alam Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Fawad Alam was born on October 8, 1985 in Karachi District, Pakistan. He is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm slow orthodox bowler who plays for the Pakistan national team, the
Pakistan announce 12 man squad for Chattogram Test
A 12-member Pakistan squad has been announced for the first Test (Chittagong Test) of the two-match Test series between host Bangladesh and visiting Pakistan. A day before the matc
Shaheen breaks into top 10
Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has made his way to top 10 among bowlers in Test rankings.Shaheen claimed 10 wickets, including a career-best 6/51, in the second
Fawad hundred, Shaheen strikes keep Pakistan ahead
Pakistan are in the driver's seat as West Indies trail them by 263 runs with seven wickets remaining at the end of day three of the second Test at Sabina Park.West Indies are 39/3
Babar, Fawad lead Pakistan's fightback
Pakistan have made 212/4 on a challenging first day of the second Test against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston.Oppressive heat caused interruptions which allowed only 74 overs
Hasan Ali wins million-rupee PCB contract
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released its men's players contract list for 2021-22.The list has been reduced to 20 from 21 from last year. Categories A, B and C have had a 25 pe
Babar vows to retain 'winning combination' in second Test
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that they have been keen to retain the same team as last Test against Zimbabwe as the team want to give the players more opportunities to gain
Hasan Ali stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe
Pacer Hasan Ali claimed a match haul of nine wickets as Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs inside three days in the first off two-match Test series on Saturday.Z