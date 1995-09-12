
Jubair Hossain Likhon Career, Biography & More

Jubair Hossain
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born12th Sep, 1995
Age28 years, 11 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches631141724
Innings5104924
Not Out200249
Runs1350123949
High Score7508199
Average4.335.006.007.803.26
Strike Rate14.7755.5563.1584.7822.89
100S000000
50S000000
6S000010
4S110147
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 631141724
Innings 931131738
overs 119.119230.1108.1531.2
Runs 493114202696042186
wickets 164242867
bestinning 5/962/412/202/206/345/61
bestmatch 7/1522/412/202/206/348/166
Average 30.8128.5010.0067.2521.5732.62
econ 4.136.0010.008.915.584.11
Strike Rate 44.628.56.045.223.147.5
4W 000015
5W 100012
10w 000000
News related "Jubair Hossain"
thumb

BPL 2023: Dhaka Dominators sign leg-spinner Jubair Hossain Likhon

Leg-spinner Jubair Hossain Likhonhave got a team finally in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). No team showedany interest in signing Likhon in the players' draft held on November

thumb

Mominul, Ashraful, Aminul, Rishad went unsold in BPL players' draft

The players' draft of the ninthseason of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is over. The franchises have finalizedtheir own teams. Everyone tried to pull the star cricketers into

thumb

Hasanuzzaman's century fails to rescue Partex

Partex Sporting Club have lost to Old DOHS Sports Club by 23 runs in the Relegation League battle despite opener Hasanuzzaman’s century in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at

thumb

Razzak wants flexibility in choosing leg-spinners for team

There has been no established leg spinner in the Bangladesh national team yet. But leg-spinners are always a trump card for a team in modern cricket. In order to give precedence to

thumb

Several Bangladeshis up for grabs in PSL draft

20 players from Bangladesh have been named in Pakistan Super League 2021 draft.[caption id="attachment_110900" align="alignnone" width="640"] Mahmudullah Riyad attempts to hit a ba

thumb

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020: Top players who went unsold

There were 157 cricketers in the players' draft of Bangabandhu T20 Cup. As each team took 16 players in their squad, total 80 players were sold in the players’ draft.But big names

thumb

Fizz-Jubair get 'A' team call

Leg-spinner Jubair Hossain Likhon who has not got any chance to play a longer version cricket match in the domestic cricket since October 2016, gets Bangladesh 'A' team call for th

thumb

Mashrafe wants leggy Jubair in team

Although Bangladeshi leg spinner Jubair Hossain Likhon has not got any chance to play a competitive cricket match in the last 6 months, Tigers ODI skipper wants him in the camp ahe

thumb

HP end Australia tour with last-over thriller

Liton Das and his side, Bangladesh High Performance XI have won one-off the three-dayer match in last over thriller. With the victory of 21 runs, visiting side have noted another h

thumb

Resurgence of leg spin

Leg spinners possess a certain mystery and guile which separates them from their contemporaries. Leg spinners have been present from the early days of cricket. But over the years l

thumb

Jubair faded away, says Chandika

Leg-spinners have been a crucial part for every team in modern days. But what about Bangladesh? Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha says the 21-year old leggie Jubair Hossain Likhon

thumb

Mahmudullah, Nasir to join HP spin camp

A six-day spin bowling camp of the BCB High Performance (HP) Programme 2016-17 will kick off tomorrow on Tuesday, 16 August at the National Cricket Academy, Mirpur. [Read in Bangla

