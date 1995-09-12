Jubair Hossain Likhon Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|12th Sep, 1995
|Age
|28 years, 11 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|3
|1
|14
|17
|24
|Innings
|5
|1
|0
|4
|9
|24
|Not Out
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|9
|Runs
|13
|5
|0
|12
|39
|49
|High Score
|7
|5
|0
|8
|19
|9
|Average
|4.33
|5.00
|6.00
|7.80
|3.26
|Strike Rate
|14.77
|55.55
|63.15
|84.78
|22.89
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4S
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|3
|1
|14
|17
|24
|Innings
|9
|3
|1
|13
|17
|38
|overs
|119.1
|19
|2
|30.1
|108.1
|531.2
|Runs
|493
|114
|20
|269
|604
|2186
|wickets
|16
|4
|2
|4
|28
|67
|bestinning
|5/96
|2/41
|2/20
|2/20
|6/34
|5/61
|bestmatch
|7/152
|2/41
|2/20
|2/20
|6/34
|8/166
|Average
|30.81
|28.50
|10.00
|67.25
|21.57
|32.62
|econ
|4.13
|6.00
|10.00
|8.91
|5.58
|4.11
|Strike Rate
|44.6
|28.5
|6.0
|45.2
|23.1
|47.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Jubair Hossain"
BPL 2023: Dhaka Dominators sign leg-spinner Jubair Hossain Likhon
Leg-spinner Jubair Hossain Likhonhave got a team finally in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). No team showedany interest in signing Likhon in the players' draft held on November
Mominul, Ashraful, Aminul, Rishad went unsold in BPL players' draft
The players' draft of the ninthseason of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is over. The franchises have finalizedtheir own teams. Everyone tried to pull the star cricketers into
Hasanuzzaman's century fails to rescue Partex
Partex Sporting Club have lost to Old DOHS Sports Club by 23 runs in the Relegation League battle despite opener Hasanuzzaman’s century in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at
Razzak wants flexibility in choosing leg-spinners for team
There has been no established leg spinner in the Bangladesh national team yet. But leg-spinners are always a trump card for a team in modern cricket. In order to give precedence to
Several Bangladeshis up for grabs in PSL draft
20 players from Bangladesh have been named in Pakistan Super League 2021 draft.[caption id="attachment_110900" align="alignnone" width="640"] Mahmudullah Riyad attempts to hit a ba
Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020: Top players who went unsold
There were 157 cricketers in the players' draft of Bangabandhu T20 Cup. As each team took 16 players in their squad, total 80 players were sold in the players’ draft.But big names
Fizz-Jubair get 'A' team call
Leg-spinner Jubair Hossain Likhon who has not got any chance to play a longer version cricket match in the domestic cricket since October 2016, gets Bangladesh 'A' team call for th
Mashrafe wants leggy Jubair in team
Although Bangladeshi leg spinner Jubair Hossain Likhon has not got any chance to play a competitive cricket match in the last 6 months, Tigers ODI skipper wants him in the camp ahe
HP end Australia tour with last-over thriller
Liton Das and his side, Bangladesh High Performance XI have won one-off the three-dayer match in last over thriller. With the victory of 21 runs, visiting side have noted another h
Resurgence of leg spin
Leg spinners possess a certain mystery and guile which separates them from their contemporaries. Leg spinners have been present from the early days of cricket. But over the years l
Jubair faded away, says Chandika
Leg-spinners have been a crucial part for every team in modern days. But what about Bangladesh? Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha says the 21-year old leggie Jubair Hossain Likhon
Mahmudullah, Nasir to join HP spin camp
A six-day spin bowling camp of the BCB High Performance (HP) Programme 2016-17 will kick off tomorrow on Tuesday, 16 August at the National Cricket Academy, Mirpur. [Read in Bangla