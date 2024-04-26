
Abdul Razzaq

Abdul Razzaq
NationalityPakistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born2nd Dec, 1979
Age44 years, 8 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches4626532142345123
Innings7722829126299193
Not Out95710317128
Runs19465080393257868515371
High Score13411246109112203
Average28.6129.7020.6827.1330.0432.55
Strike Rate41.0481.25116.61131.06
100S330138
50S723093829
6S231242110700
4S2303822122200
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 4626532142345123
Innings 762542212800
overs 11681823.356.3409.32419.23201
Runs 3694856439531331168911155
wickets 10026920135385355
bestinning 5/356/353/134/136/357/51
bestmatch 7/1556/353/134/136/35
Average 36.9431.8319.7523.2030.3631.42
econ 3.164.696.997.654.833.48
Strike Rate 70.040.616.918.237.754.1
4W 4802130
5W 1300413
10w 000002
News related "Abdul Razzaq"
thumb

Shafiq-Razzaq joins the Women's selection committee

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expanded its national women's selection committee to seven members. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi made the decision following Pakistan's 3-0 ODI se

thumb

Pakistan selectors Yousuf, Razzaq to serve as coach in New Zealand T20Is

In preparation for this month'shome T20I series against New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decidedto appoint Abdul Razzaq as assistant coach and Muhammad Yousuf as i

thumb

PCB announces 7-member selection panel

After a few days, Pakistancricket felt the wind of change. This time Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasfocused on strengthening the selection panel. The newly announced selectioncomm

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Afridi, Razzaq, Misbah named in 40 overs Cricket Global Cup

Pakistan on Tuesday named a number of former Test stars, including Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq and Abdul Razzaq, in its team for the inaugural MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup, whi

thumb

Abdul Razzaq advice to Pakistan ahead of Pak-Ind clash

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq feels Babar Azam should not panic and try to make changes if the Men in Green lose to India in the upcoming group stage of the 2023 Asia Cu

thumb

New York Warriors consolidate their position at top with another win

New York Warriors registeredtheir fourth victory of the competition after defeating Texas Chargers by 6runs in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadiu

thumb

Misbah is likely to take charge of Pakistan team again, says Razzaq

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes Misbah-ul-Haq can make a comeback as national team head coach following changes in the management committee.Former Pakistani cricketer Abdu

thumb

Abdul Razzaq supports change the Asia Cup 2023 venue

Former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq struck a pragmatic note when discussing the Asia Cup venue change, stressing that it would be "good for cricket" if it moved to another ve

thumb

Shaheen Afridi is much better than Jasprit Bumrah, says Abdul Razzaq

Former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has once again poked fun at Jasprit Bumrah's bowling skills. He said that in terms of bowling quality, Bumrah doesn't even come close to P

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Abdul Razzaq glimpse the Pakistan cricket team as No: 1 across all formats

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes Team Pakistan's incredible performance in all areas means they have the ability to take the top spot in the rankings.Abdul Razzaq, regarded

